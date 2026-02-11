By Louise Perry

A demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Dec. 4, 2024. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

Different societies have different ways of responding to the anguish of a young woman. In the medieval period, her difficulties would be understood in spiritual terms and she would be directed toward a priest or even an exorcist. In the late-19th century, she might be diagnosed with hysteria and offered hypnosis therapy. In the 1930s, she might be diagnosed with agitated depression and subjected to a lobotomy.

In the 2000s, she might be diagnosed with gender dysphoria. That was the case for Fox Varian. Suffering from anxiety, depression, disordered eating and social phobia, she received a gender dysphoria diagnosis at age 15 and had her breasts removed at 16.

Three years after the procedure, Ms. Varian reverted to identifying as female and began a process known as detransitioning. In a historic medical malpractice trial that recently concluded in White Plains, N.Y., a jury awarded her $2 million. Ms. Varian, now 22, claimed that the psychologist who recommended a double mastectomy and the plastic surgeon who performed the operation had failed to obtain adequate consent about the risks before she agreed to undergo the procedure.

During the trial, Ms. Varian’s mother testified that the psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, repeatedly assured her that the double mastectomy would improve her daughter’s well-being, even threatening that she would otherwise commit suicide.

It has been clear to me for some time that there are many clinicians working in the field of so-called “gender-affirming care” who deserve to lose their licenses, plus a few who deserve to go to prison. Try and forget, for the moment, the social whirlwind that has surrounded this area of medicine—the celebrity endorsements, the glossy TV portrayals, the craven journalists. All served to distract us from what has really been going on.

Think, instead, about what is actually involved in trying to make a person superficially look like a member of the opposite sex. Not only the off-label use of powerful drugs, but also the removal of perfectly healthy breasts and genitals, paired with procedures like colovaginoplasty and phalloplasty that attempt to create new organs out of the wrong tissue, sometimes leading to disastrous complications. Try googling “bottom surgery ruined my life,” and see how many horror stories emerge.

These interventions have been carried out in the hope of alleviating psychiatric symptoms. But pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass, author of a landmark 2024 British study on youth gender medicine, has concluded that the underlying medical evidence for gender treatments for adolescents is “remarkably weak.” Some parts of the medical community are now turning against the use of such interventions for children, and we might soon see a similar shift on the treatment of adult patients. The risks to these vulnerable people are too high and the benefits too paltry.

It’s easy to look back at the uncritical acceptance of medical wrongdoing in the past and see what C.S. Lewis described as “chronological snobbery.” It seems obvious now that bloodletting and trepanning were acts of idiocy. But the widespread acceptance of “gender-affirming” medicine in our own time ought to cure us of this hubris.

Perhaps the closest historical analog to the emerging scandal around gender medicine is the practice of lobotomy, a type of brain surgery that doctors performed approximately 50,000 times in the U.S., most between 1949 and 1952, with the same goal: to relieve the symptoms of mental illness.

The most important figure in the rise of lobotomy in the U.S. was Walter Freeman, a talented surgeon who came from an esteemed medical family and could trace his lineage back to the Mayflower. This was an era when that kind of prestige conferred enormous power on doctors, and Freeman pursued his experiments with very little restriction, although plenty of his colleagues voiced concerns. As his biographer Jack El-Hai wrote, “Freeman made it plain that he found such ethical complaints a waste of time.” He refused to be deterred from his humanitarian mission.

We must resist our chronological snobbery here. Freeman and his allies really did think they were doing good, and often the surgeries appeared to work. Some lobotomy patients, in fact, expressed immense gratitude. In an era when psychiatric drugs were still primitive, severe mental illness could see a person confined to an asylum for the rest of his life. Doctors like Freeman were desperate to find some treatment for patients who were experiencing acute suffering, and the scientific principles behind lobotomy seemed sound enough.

But some of the outcomes were terrible. Howard Dully was only 12 when Freeman performed a lobotomy on him in 1960. Dully later wrote a memoir about his very sad life and the lasting effects of the lobotomy on his memory and personality. “I’ll never know what I lost in those 10 minutes with Dr. Freeman and his ice pick,” he said in a radio documentary.

If our forebears were transfixed by Freeman’s status as an eminent WASP, we have been bewitched by the social-justice messaging around gender-affirming care. We have heard, like Fox Varian’s mother, that if patients aren’t given access to these treatments, they will surely kill themselves. We have heard, too, that a failure to endorse this area of medicine betrays a lack of empathy for suffering patients. Some who raised concerns have been socially ostracized or forced out of their jobs.

A growing movement of detransitioners is now demanding redress, and it seems likely that medical-malpractice lawsuits will become more common. But while the victims of reckless doctors may secure financial compensation, the physical harm done to them can’t be reversed.

I’d like to think we will learn lessons on the arrogance of medical authorities, the power of groupthink and the importance of listening to whistleblowers. But history shows that it’s remarkably easy for doctors to double down on a misguided protocol, even—or especially—when they have lost sight of the foundational principle of their profession: Do no harm.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.