WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
10h

This is spot on. The capstone vs cornerstone shift really explains why weddings feel more like Instagram productions now. My cousin spent like $40k last year and honestly it felt kinda impersonal compared to smaller weddings I've been too. Sometimes the simpler aproach lets you actually enjoy the moment instead of stressing over details.

Reply
Share
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
12h

Beautiful piece

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture