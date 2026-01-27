By Emma Camp

The author's paternal grandparents on the eve of their wedding day, Nov. 2, 1956. Courtesy of Camp Family.

The median American wedding has become more like a luxury party than a solemn exchange of vows. According to the wedding planning website Zola, the average 2026 wedding cost $36,000. Trend pieces describe expensive new traditions, from bridesmaid “proposal” gift boxes and elaborate destination ceremonies to a lavish party thrown to celebrate being one year out from the big day.

Expectations of what a wedding is supposed to look like have rapidly inflated. This is likely a side effect of the rising age of first-time brides and grooms. The median age of first marriage is now 30 for men and 28 for women. In 2024, only around 20% of 25-year-olds were married. In the early 1980s, more than half of 25-year-olds had tied the knot. A couple getting hitched in their 30s will likely have a lot more money to burn on a wedding than a couple in their 20s. And when a couple marries after years of commitment and cohabitation, the ostensible reason for the wedding—a public pronouncement of solemn vows—could get lost amid the party planning.

American marriage has shifted from a “cornerstone” model, in which marriage signified an entrance into adulthood, to a “capstone” model, in which a wedding marks the final element of adult life sliding into place.

There are plenty of reasons for this change. Young people aren’t finding each other, community institutions that once drove marriage are weakening, and the taboo against out-of-wedlock childbirth has effectively been eliminated. But the steep cost of staging a wedding plays a role. Whenever I lovingly cajole my own long-coupled friends to stop dawdling and make it official already, the most common excuse I get is that, while they want to get married, they can’t afford a wedding right now.

Some would urge such couples to elope. A courthouse ceremony may cut down on costs, but running off to get married leaves no nuptial role for the couple’s community. Wedding vows are a public promise. Is marriage more than a piece of paper? Having a traditional wedding ceremony affirms that it is.

There is an alternative for those looking to get married without completely succumbing to the wedding-industrial complex: Do it like your grandparents did.

Internet nostalgia for the 1950s is usually misplaced. But we can indulge in a little wistfulness for the midcentury, middle-class wedding. A simple ceremony with a modest wedding party followed by cake and sandwiches—possibly some kind of Jell-O concoction—in the parish hall or Elks Lodge. When my own grandparents got married in 1956, no one hired a wedding planner or ordered a designer dress. What my grandmother referred to as her “typical” wedding consisted of an afternoon ceremony and a reception with punch and petit fours at her parents’ house. Flipping through their wedding album over the holidays, they both looked delighted with one another—though my grandfather, having been picked up from basic training barely a day prior, was perhaps a little bleary-eyed.

My own wedding fit somewhere in between generational norms. My husband and I got married at a church in our college town and held the reception in the parish hall. We covered folding tables with Amazon tablecloths and chose a Spotify playlist over a band. I did my own hair and makeup in the church bathroom, while my parents filled metal buckets with cans of beer and wine we got from Costco the day before. The whole event cost around $12,000—not nothing, but certainly much more achievable for a couple in their mid-20s than the kinds of weddings you’re most likely to see on Instagram or in magazines.

My husband and I are more than satisfied with how we got married. And more than two years later, our friends still talk about how much fun they had.

A less expensive wedding also means smaller disappointments when things inevitably go awry. My wedding cake was supposed to taste like cardamom and vanilla, but instead had distinct notes of cardboard and playground mulch. Since we only spent a couple hundred dollars on dessert, my new husband and I were more inclined to shrug than sulk. The stakes feel lower when you didn’t spend three years and a small fortune attempting to create the perfect day.

During premarital counseling, our priest remarked that he sometimes felt like just another wedding vendor—a box for couples to check, rather than the person who makes a wedding, well, a wedding. When you stop thinking of a wedding as a luxury party with a religious ceremony attached, it leaves room to pay attention to what really matters. That 19-year-old Air Force recruit and his 20-year-old bride who got hitched in 1956? They’ll be celebrating their 70th anniversary in November.

Ms. Camp is a senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.