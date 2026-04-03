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Little Moments and Messy Days's avatar
Little Moments and Messy Days
2d

Yes, they definitely did try to “correct” and over corrected a lot. For all the studies and knowing what is best for kids it should be more geared towards that instead of let’s do what is “fair”. I personally have a difficult coparenting relationship and I believe those cases should be handled different as well. Cases don’t seem like case by case it seems much more here are the 2-3 choices and this is what I’m giving you for custody…

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