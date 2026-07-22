By E.J. Hutchinson

Jimmy Gonzales as Cepheus, Matt Damon as Odysseus and Himesh Patel as Eurylochus in “The Odyssey.” Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/Associated Press

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I don’t know if I want to see “The Odyssey.” As a classicist, I understand that this is remarkably stupid, as this movie will probably turn out to be the best thing that has happened to my field in some time. Combined with the recent technological breakthrough that allowed for the first machine reading of a charred Herculaneum scroll, the discipline of classics has easily enjoyed more positive press in the last month than in the entirety of my time in the field up to this point.

Classicists Peter Green and Mary Beard tell the story of the famous German-American scholar Werner Jaeger, the author of “Paideia: The Ideals of Greek Culture.” Before emigrating to the U.S., he held the chair of classical philology at the University of Basel that had once belonged to Friedrich Nietzsche. When visiting Athens, Jaeger, though a fervent partisan for the ancient Greeks, refused to mount the hill of the Acropolis to see only a ruined shadow of what he had imagined. Similarly, I could refuse to see “The Odyssey” on grounds that Christopher Nolan’s reality would conflict with my ideal. But Jaeger made a mistake: The Parthenon is breathtaking, even in its current state, and he should’ve looked at it.

I might suggest that I fear that seeing “The Odyssey” would mar my experience of reading the poem hereafter, because then every time I see the name Odysseus, I would picture Matt Damon. This has happened to me with other books-turned-films. I can’t envision the Hobbit Frodo Baggins as anything other than Elijah Wood, and it’s difficult for me to hear Coriolanus’s “You common cry of curs” speech in any voice other than that of Ralph Fiennes. But this isn’t my real reason. I saw “Troy,” and I can safely say that if someone were to stumble upon me reading “The Iliad” and ask what I think about Brad Pitt, I’d answer, “I don’t think about him at all.”

I could protest that I’m worried Mr. Nolan’s adaptation will be inaccurate. But aside from believing that this is a category mistake in relation to ancient myth, I also don’t really care about this issue. When I go to a movie, I want to be entertained. I hated “Troy” because I wasn’t entertained. I loved “Gladiator” because I was.

If all of these plausible reasons are simply excuses, what gives? Some of it might be my orneriness about getting on the bandwagon for the Latest Thing. I still have never seen “The Matrix” all the way through. I don’t regret it. If you think that’s bad, wait until you hear what I think about the “Dune” movies. Spoiler alert: I fell asleep. Both times.

I also might have “Odyssey” fatigue—not from the poem, but from the interminable social media squabbles about Mr. Nolan’s film. I’m tired of my X feed being a constant barrage of “Odyssey” speculation and debate. Enough already.

If those are my only reasons, then how dumb is that? And how dumb am I? For the first time in my life, the public is caught up in discussion about the field to which I’ve devoted my career. For the first time in my life, the public is obsessed with an adaptation of what I consider one of the greatest works of literature ever written. For the first time in my life, Homer is ubiquitous, and there’s a groundswell of interest in the ancient bard. When Odysseus heard the tale of Troy as it had entered the popular culture of his own day from the blind singer Demodokos in Book Eight of “The Odyssey,” he was moved to tears. Am I to be churlish about it when “The Odyssey” has entered the popular culture of my day?

I think, then, that I will probably go see it, after all. I can’t let the youth think I’m too out of touch. No promises, though, that I will like it.

Mr. Hutchinson is associate professor of classics at Hillsdale College.