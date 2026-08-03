By Kyle Smith

Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard at the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2008. Photo: Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

My biggest regret as a film critic is this: I awarded 3½ stars, not the maximum four, to “Once” in 2007. I was blown away by the film, but I didn’t want to go overboard. It took me a second viewing to cement my opinion, which will never change, that it’s one of the truly great films of the 21st century. It’s easily the finest musical of this century, too. It isn’t only a tenderly crushing love story but also, more subtly, a story of music itself, how essential it is, what it does for us, what a gift it is.

I had a lot of company in being slow to grasp the importance of “Once.” Though it showed at that year’s Sundance Film Festival (which I didn’t attend), it attracted little notice there. Instead, hundreds of thousands of words were published in excited discussion of quickly-forgotten features such as “Hounddog,” “Grace Is Gone,” “Black Snake Moan,” “The Nines,” “Year of the Dog,” “Joshua” and “Chapter 27.” The opening-night selection was “Chicago 10.”

“Once” was somewhat inspired by the life story of its star, Glen Hansard, who died last week in a motorcycle crash at 56. Mr. Hansard was an Irish busker in his teens, then in 1990 formed a rock group, the Frames, which was later joined by a bass player named John Carney. Mr. Carney went off to make films. His idea for “Once,” which he wrote and directed, was to have Cillian Murphy play the lead, but he needed songs, and turned to Mr. Hansard to create them. The results were so impressive that Mr. Carney gave Mr. Hansard the lead role, as a nameless busker (“Guy,” according to the credits) working Grafton Street in Dublin.

The romance with a girl (“Girl,” per credits) begins when she, a Czech (Markéta Irglová), starts bantering with Guy as he’s playing. She turns out to be a keyboard player and singer, and the pair go on to make music. But she’s married (albeit separated). She goes back to her husband, he sends her a piano of her own and goes off to London. The end.

Not much there, right? Wrong.

The bulk of “Once” was fiction; in reality, Mr. Hansard (who after he formed the Frames achieved a little fame as one of the background musicians in the 1991 hit movie “The Commitments”) and Ms. Irglová had known each other for years, ever since she was a kid, because her father was a music promoter who had won bookings for the Frames in the Czech Republic. In 2005 they formed a musical duo, the Swell Season, some of whose songs made it into “Once.” They started dating after filming, when they were touring to promote their movie (and won an Oscar for co-writing “Falling Slowly,” the film’s shattering centerpiece and the one that plays over that overwhelming last scene). They broke up after a couple of years but remained good friends even after they married other people, and continued to work together. Mr. Hansard said at the time, “The crux of the whole thing is, we make good music together. I’ve always impressed her with a guitar in my hand. I just wasn’t as good in bed. No, I’m kidding.”

The movie is resolutely spare in its dialogue, much of which is simply routine conversation. The most crucial line isn’t even in English. When Guy asks Girl, referring to her husband, how to say, “Do you love him” in Czech, she replies, in Czech, “No, I love you.” Neither Guy nor the portion of the audience that doesn’t speak Czech knows what she says. There is no subtitle.

Instead, the story unfolds largely in the songs, with each of the two leads working out their feelings in lyrics. (The movie was later adapted into a Tony-winning Broadway musical.) “I don’t know you/But I want you/All the more for that,” Mr. Hansard sings in “Falling Slowly.” “If you want me, satisfy me,” Ms. Irglova sings in “If You Want Me.” The music is the point, not simply the vibe.

Midway through “Once,” Guy brings a guitar to a dinner party. Amid a forest of empty bottles, someone starts singing. Then someone else. Mr. Hansard starts strumming. A violin comes out. A band forms, and they play a beautiful love song called “Gold.” The scene is transcendent. It elevates what is already an exceptional film to an ethereal level, an enchanted land where music reigns, where humanity is at its finest. This, Mr. Carney shows us, is why we live.

Musicians have a rare gift in that their art is inherently social. They don’t need to fumble their way toward forging deep bonds with others. What they do dissolves barriers: age, sex, ethnicity, class, shyness and relative levels of fame melt away. The dinner-party scene recalls a story Mr. Hansard used to tell about his life. When he was a busker, a mutual friend invited him to a birthday party for his idol Van Morrison (who can be a grouch and is also so shy he has sometimes performed with his back to the audience). Mr. Morrison played a little. Mr. Hansard played a little. The two wound up playing together, and the experience was one of the most perfect moments of Mr. Hansard’s life. How could it be otherwise? Simply to listen to Mr. Morrison’s best songs (or Mr. Hansard’s) is to be transported, to be uplifted. Performing them together must have been sublime. And sublime is the word for the way “Once” locates the magic in music.

On the last night of his life, Mr. Hansard was doing what he did: playing in an ordinary pub, in Dublin, like a newcomer to performance instead of one of his country’s most famed musicians. He has said that when he was a drug-using teen, he discovered Bob Dylan. From that moment all he wanted to do was make music. As of last Wednesday, Mr. Dylan and Mr. Morrison have both outlived Mr. Hansard. There was always an ache underlying his best work; now the sorrow is profound. But its beauty is undying.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion, and the Journal’s film critic.