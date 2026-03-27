By Mary Julia Koch

Jack Schlossberg at the White House in Washington on Sept. 6, 2024. Photo: annabelle gordon/Reuters

Young Democrats are seeking to unseat House incumbents in competitive primary races this year. Many of these newcomers have short résumés and don’t know much about how policy works. One thing they do know is how to command attention online.

Jack Schlossberg, 33, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is running in the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District. The internet personality shares his policy proposals in formats native to younger constituents: He opposed the SAVE Act in an Instagram video he filmed of himself walking on the street in a backward baseball cap, not in a polished broadcast TV interview. He also posts about topics that are apolitical and mundane, such as why his computer won’t charge or his favorite bagel order. Boosted by name recognition and a reputation for quirky online humor, Mr. Schlossberg’s social-media following dwarfs those of his competitors, and he’s currently leading the polls.

Take a glance at the Instagram and TikTok accounts of any of the younger congressional candidates gunning it against aging representatives, and you’ll notice a similar strategy. They borrow heavily from the memes, slang and style of internet culture. To their followers, they appear less like politicians who want your vote and more like online creators who “get it.”

Justin Pearson, 31, is a member of the Tennessee state house running against incumbent Steve Cohen, 76, in the Democratic primary for state’s Ninth Congressional District. While Mr. Cohen’s Instagram account mostly posts infographics and block quotes about his policies to his roughly 14,000 followers, Mr. Pearson’s account shares videos of him dancing to trending songs as he touts his legislative proposals to his 315,000 followers. It takes more than that to win, but the challenger is now outraising the 10-term incumbent more than two times over.

The Trump administration also uses viral posts to curry political favor, riding on the high-engagement social media approach that helped secure a Republican trifecta in 2024. The White House is promoting the war against Iran by mixing footage of actual strikes with scenes from video games like “Call of Duty” and “Nintendo Wii Sports,” and from blockbuster movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Transformers.” Critics are right to point out that the videos are defying decades of presidential decorum around wartime messaging. But they are garnering tens of millions of views—and enthusiastic reposts from the MAGA base.

Both parties are using social media to meme-ify their own messaging and mock the other side. Mr. Schlossberg has posed online as made-up characters such as “Jimmy,” a Bostonian who hates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Mr. Schlossberg’s first cousin once removed. He’s also joked about having a son with Usha Vance. Asked recently if he was “crossing a line” by involving the vice president’s wife, Mr. Schlossberg pointed to “the propaganda that we see issued every single day by the White House and Vance. So, what are we going to do, hold back?”

Internet politics are a race to the brainrot bottom. And virality doesn’t automatically translate into votes. Audiences are quick to reject social-media campaigns that seem inauthentic. When several Democratic congresswomen participated in a “Choose Your Fighter” TikTok video last year, they got more laughs than likes. And they seemed out of touch: That particular TikTok trend was popular years earlier.

Social media also doesn’t reach all demographics. Most voters are older than 45, and most TikTok users are under 30. But a savvy infiltration of the online world where young voters spend much of their time can translate into votes, potentially making a difference in a crowded primary.

That was the playbook of Zohran Mamdani, who glided to mayoral victory in New York with the support of 75% of voters aged 18-29. His campaign used short-form, viral content of street interviews with voters and comedic stunts to get the candidate’s message out. Social-media sharing circulated his name and image even deeper into people’s feeds, creating a frenzy of fandom that his opponents’ expensive ads couldn’t match.

Incumbency has advantages. It’s rare for first-timers to topple political veterans. But the way things are trending, current office-holders might want to brush up on their memes.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.