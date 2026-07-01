WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Justin Ross's avatar
Justin Ross
6h

It strikes me as profoundly sad that calm, reasonable people such as yourself could be driven to the ultimate expression of dissent, which is leaving, and that there were warnings all along that went ignored.

As you and many others have pointed out countless times, you can't just let unlimited amounts of people from indiscriminate cultures into your country and expect everything to remain fine. Part of having a functioning, well, anything, but particularly a culture or a democracy, is exclusivity. It's not just a suggestion, it's required. If you let a bunch of G.R.R. Martin fans into your J.R.R. Tolkien book club, it won't be long until you're no longer talking about The Lord of the Rings.

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Sam Horton's avatar
Sam Horton
5h

I’ll watch your interview about the coming revolution tonight, but in the meantime, did anyone vote for net zero, Islamic illegal immigration, free housing for any immigrant or “gender” mutilation? No? Some group overthrew your government, and no one tried to fix it.

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