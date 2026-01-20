By Meghan Cox Gurdon

One of the more crazy-making demands of the American cultural revolution was the insistence that readers needed to “see themselves” in literature.

The idea has superficial appeal, which was how a lot of bonkers ideas got through between 2014 and 2022. With the raucous triumph of identity politics, the color of a person’s skin became more important than the content of his character. The cry went up for “diverse” books, especially for kids, and the publishing industry cringed and promised to do better.

I was writing about children’s books for the Journal in those days, and I began unpacking box after box of new books that offered ethnic and racial “representation” (including volumes on the boosterish themes of “black girl magic” and “black boy joy”). Every illustrated group scene not expressly populated by animals featured children in an array of skin colors, with one girl in a hijab and one child (usually white) in a wheelchair. No longer did books for middle-schoolers show plausible friendships. In middle-grade fiction, friend groups now consisted of a black girl who was good at math, a white boy with a sad backstory and a third-wheel kid who might be of Indian, Asian or Hispanic heritage.

Classics thus instantly became “problematic.” If all young readers were supposed to “see themselves” as measured by their immutable characteristics, then how in good conscience could any adult urge the reading of Homer or Shakespeare or Laura Ingalls Wilder? Pacific Islanders are notably absent from the novels of Jane Austen, and there are no girls along for the ride in either “Treasure Island” or “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” That these works had enriched the lives of millions of men and women across many centuries and in many societies counted for nothing.

The zealots didn’t care. Teachers belonging to a fanatical sect known as “DisruptTexts” swore to “center Black, Indigenous, and voices of color in literature.” Those who love the greats of the Western tradition gasped with anger and incredulity as such activists sought to delegitimize beloved works with young people who might have—and here’s the thing—seen themselves in them.

“You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read,” wrote James Baldwin, a man who was both black and gay and who, in the logic of the “see yourselves” crowd, should have felt most at home reading about men who were black and gay. Yet Baldwin was bigger than that. “It was Dostoevsky and Dickens who taught me,” he wrote, “that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, or who ever had been alive.”

The truth is, in lasting fiction of any vintage, you do see yourself. Whether the characters are fully human or even aliens or animals, whether the action takes place in Oz or colonial Boston or the Hundred Acre Wood, good books hold a mirror up to nature, casting light on humanity in all its rich complexity (including its ugly and bigoted bits). Literature is an art form available to all.

At the height of the madness in 2020, Barnes & Noble tried to thread the ideological needle by reissuing a dozen classic novels with new covers “to ensure the recognition, representation, and inclusion of various multiethnic backgrounds reflected across the country.” Each of the books in the “Diverse Editions” series had been chosen because its characters weren’t identified by race and might, therefore, even in the heated air of that time, resonate with anyone. The books included “Frankenstein,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Moby-Dick” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.” Alas, the air was too hot and the whole thing blew up. After being excoriated for “literary blackface,” Barnes & Noble pulled the plug on the project before any of the offending volumes made it to shelves.

Six years on, thank God, we’re seeing a revival on social media of the old love of literature. A lively cohort of young men and women are awaking to its joy and power, and they’re posting about it. In their ardent, enthusiastic and often guileless responses to classic texts (“Alyosha is so nice,” writes Chris Fizer, who’s reading Dostoevsky), these energized readers prove anew the truth that was once self-evident: A good book is more than skin deep.

Ms. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.