By James B. Meigs

June 2, 2025, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Photo: Henning Kaiser/Zuma Press

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In Genesis, God said, “Let there be light,” and then saw that “the light was good.” Later this year, a satellite company called Reflect Orbital will attempt a similar miracle of illumination. Will it deliver too much of a good thing?

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission approved the startup’s plan to launch a small satellite that will unfold a 60-foot mirror designed to reflect sunlight down to the Earth’s surface at night. The company wants to show it can focus the sun’s rays on a precise three-mile-wide plot of land. If the test goes well, Reflect Orbital will start launching larger space mirrors, as many as 50,000 by 2035. It plans to charge clients—solar farms, sports venues, urban areas, even actual farms—roughly $5,000 per hour for the privilege of basking in the reflected midnight sun. A single satellite would provide roughly the brightness of a full moon, but customers could pay more to have multiple mirrors aim at the same spot. Reflect Orbital brags it will be able to boost illumination “from full moon to full noon.” The company says its core mission is to deliver “energy abundance,” allowing solar panels to work at night and replacing streetlights and other conventional lighting sources. It also stresses humanitarian applications, such as illuminating search-and-rescue operations.

In a sense, Reflect Orbital wants to do God one better. Where the Almighty was content to separate day from night, this bold venture promises to banish night altogether with the flip of a switch. It’ll offer customers sunlight as a service.

In its order greenlighting the launch, the FCC noted that it was approving only “a single demonstration satellite.” The agency is charged with making sure satellites don’t mess with earthbound communications and that space hardware is disposed of safely. The FCC has no jurisdiction over other concerns, such as how giant sun-mirrors will affect wildlife or damage astronomers’ ability to see the stars. But the FCC commissioners got an earful from astronomers, conservationists and other worried parties. The nonprofit Dark Skies International, which represents both stargazers and bird watchers, says Reflect Orbital’s plan “carries unprecedented impacts to the nighttime environment.” Bright lights at night “disrupt essential behaviors such as navigation, migration, feeding, and reproduction across hundreds of species,” the group says.

The European Southern Observatory warns that Reflect Orbital’s planned constellation of mirrors represents “an existential threat” to optical astronomy. An ESO-commissioned study by astronomer Oliver Hainaut concludes that the company’s plan “would fill the sky with hundreds of very brightly visible satellites.” Mr. Hainaut calculates that “even if no satellite points its beam directly at an observer,” the illumination from a single space mirror would be “as bright as the planet Venus.” That might not sound like a problem to nonstargazers, but it’s worth remembering that Venus, the “morning star,” is so bright that observers often mistake it for an approaching plane or UFO. During World War II, U.S. forces more than once opened fire on the planet, believing it to be an enemy aircraft. Asked for comment, a Reflect Orbital representative said that the satellite’s perceived brightness will depend on “several variables” that the company intends to study.

Astronomers are already alarmed that the huge mega-constellations of satellites being launched by SpaceX and others are cluttering the night sky. The thought of hundreds of objects as bright as Venus moving through the heavens fills them with horror. And, of course, the brilliant light hitting target areas would scatter in all directions, boosting terrestrial light pollution.

To its credit, Reflect Orbital acknowledges these problems. The company says it is “earning the right to operate and to scale.” It hopes to prove that reflected sunlight can be precisely controlled and says it will cooperate with “affected communities and scientific institutions.” The company even promises to “change course if the evidence does not support deployment.” That’s all great. But who will decide whether launching thousands of giant space mirrors is safe or sensible? University of Mississippi space law expert Michelle Hanlon says in an email that the U.S. still lacks a framework to evaluate new “commercial space activities that don’t fit neatly within the existing [regulatory] authorities.” In short, there is no agency in charge.

As a free-market fan, I would normally be fine with that. I generally think the government should regulate our booming commercial space industry as lightly as possible. But the notion of giant space mirrors raises some classic economic dilemmas. One is the problem of externalities: Reflect Orbital and, say, a Midwest farmer might both benefit from a deal to deliver nighttime sunlight. But what about the farmer’s neighbors who want to get some sleep? Who speaks for the migratory birds that might be fatally lured off course?

And then there’s the issue of overcrowding in low-Earth orbit. By this decade’s end, analysts predict there could be as many as 70,000 satellites in Earth’s orbit. That raises the risks of cascading collisions that could scatter enough debris to make orbital spaceflight impossible. Everybody recognizes this problem, but no company or country has an incentive to cut back its own launches. Economists call this dilemma the tragedy of the commons, observing that when ranchers graze their cattle on a shared plot of land, those fields quickly become overgrazed. Space mirrors offer a new wrinkle to the problem. One can imagine a few such satellites performing useful functions. But what is to prevent other companies or countries from gradually eradicating the night?

Mr. Hainaut describes low-Earth orbit as “a celestial seashore that provides immense value to modern life, from global connectivity to our clear access to the Universe.” That’s a good analogy. The U.S. has laws to keep beaches pristine. And international treaties attempt to limit overfishing on the high seas. We need to start thinking about space the same way. Playing God with sunlight strikes me as a bad way to start.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.