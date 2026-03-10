California Gov. Gavin at Jesse Jackson’s funeral in Chicago on March 6. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

You gotta hand it to him: Gavin Newsom is a schmoozer.

Over the weekend C-Span aired an hourlong interview with the well-traveled California governor. Mr. Newsom, who is promoting his memoir “Young Man in a Hurry,” told interviewer Peter Slen that he “couldn’t read, write” as a kid, and that most of his success in life has come as a result of overcompensating for his dyslexia.

This is a theme Mr. Newsom has been hitting hard on the book tour. To succeed as a nicely put-together white guy in the Democratic Party in 2026, you must be able to point to some invisible drawback or disability. Without such a crutch, you’ll get trounced in the identity Olympics. Mr. Newsom has settled on his previously undisclosed dyslexia. We’ll be hearing a lot more about it if he decides to run for president.

I confess: Mr. Newsom’s appeal has always been a mystery to me. He struck me as shallow and cossetted—a good-looking liberal golden boy who’d been groomed for success by powerful patrons. Not my type.

In 2013, my suspicions were confirmed when, as lieutenant governor, he got keelhauled in an interview with comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla. Mr. Newsom handled himself abysmally under fire. He was obviously a lightweight. Nothing I’ve seen since has come close to changing my mind.

Until now. After watching the C-Span interview, I must grudgingly admit that he’s gotten better at this game. It wasn’t a hardball session. Mr. Slen took it easy. Nevertheless, Mr. Newsom acquitted himself well. He was funny, charming, self-deprecating, honest about his background and up-front about the breaks he’s been given.

Mr. Newsom speaks not in complete thoughts but in bursts. He banters. He smiles. His hands are expressive and never out of frame. It’s charming. My guess is that it works even better in person.

I was particularly impressed by his heartfelt defense of California, which he rightly notes is often treated like a punching bag by red-state politicians and East Coast types like me:

Conveyor belt for talent. Four Nobel laureates last year just in the UC system alone. More patents than any other university on planet Earth. Talk about daring and energy. That’s California. More manufacturing jobs in my state than any other state in the country. Talk about farmers, ranchers? I assume you’re talking about California. Rural America? You’re presumably talking about my home state. . . . It’s not just a coastal state. Quite the contrary. There’s almost an elitism about suggesting that. Because you don’t understand how California is truly America.

We can quibble about whether Mr. Newsom or his party deserves any of the credit for California’s success. Probably not. The weather deserves the lion’s share. About the most I’ll accept is that the Democrats haven’t ruined California completely . . . yet.

As great as California is, it could be a lot better. And if it were, the country would be a lot better. That unrealized potential is on Mr. Newsom and his progressive allies in Sacramento. He isn’t a smart manager or a visionary politician. But he has something that doesn’t grow on trees.

It would be foolish to write him off.

Mr. Hennessey is editor of Free Expression.