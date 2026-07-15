WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Vincent T. Lombardo's avatar
Vincent T. Lombardo
5h

I was born in Philadelphia but moved to Ohio in 1978 and have lived here ever since -- and I love it! Come to Ohio, people!

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