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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry speaks ill of those who speak ill of the dead; Dominic Green sees the movie the German government doesn’t want you to; and Barton Swaim is still crazy for Paul Simon after all these years.

But first, a look at some skewed scores . . .

States of Confusion

—Jack Butler

Free Expression readers know that I’m from Ohio, which CNBC recently ranked the No. 1 state to do business. It cited my beloved home state’s “broad market access,” infrastructure and affordable real estate and utilities, among other attributes.

Yet it’s dangerous to have one’s priors confirmed. The cliché advice given to journalists is: “If your mother says she loves you, check it out.” I’m checking it out.

“Quality of Life” measurements make up almost 12% of a state’s business score in the rankings. Weighing crime makes sense. Despite what you may hear on podcasts run by a local puzzles and recipes company, even minor lawbreaking tears at the social fabric. And it’s nice to have high “air quality.” But we’re mostly talking about minor differences, not a choice between azure skies and Victorian England.

Beyond that, criteria become increasingly political and subjective: healthcare, childcare, “worker protections,” “inclusiveness of state laws” and “reproductive rights.” The 10-worst quality-of-life states are all red: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Missouri, Utah, Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana and Texas. Tennessee is last. I haven’t been to all of these places, but I’ve visited some and enjoyed them. I know people in all of them. If they’re suffering, they hide it well. What’s up?

Peruse the individual entries and it becomes clear. Utah, the Beehive State, may get its nickname from “the industriousness of its workers,” but it supposedly “doesn’t do much to make their lives easier” because of its low minimum wage. (The true minimum wage is zero.) Georgia is suspect because Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a religious freedom bill that “critics” say “could be used to permit other types of discrimination.” Tennessee gets dinged because of “a rash of state laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community” and Gov. Bill Lee’s resolution designating June “nuclear family month.” You get the idea.

The states at the top of the list make clear how tendentious the criteria underpinning the rankings are: Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, Minnesota and Connecticut. Hawaii is No. 6 despite ranking 50th for doing business. These are “inclusive” places, all right. Yet Hawaii and Vermont were among the five states that lost population between July 2024 and July 2025, according to Census data. During the same period, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee were among the top-10 states for population gain in absolute terms. Surely the newbies aren’t all masochists.

Politics may have skewed Ohio’s score. Voters sometimes defy its red-state reputation. In 2011 they overturned a bill passed by the legislature that limited collective bargaining rights for public employees. In 2023 they approved a referendum that enshrined a capacious right to abortion in the state’s amendment-riddled constitution.

Pro-“inclusivity” types would consider these positive developments. But is Ohio actually better off? I don’t think so.

Competition among states is one of the glories of federalism. Rank them however you like. Americans will determine the score.

Sucking Wind: A 61-year-old man is recovering in a hospital in Greece after unexpectedly spending two minutes hanging half-in, half-out of a Ryanair jet at 9,000 feet. Ljubisa Karović was returning to Germany from a holiday in Thessaloniki when something—possibly part of the plane’s engine—smashed the window next to his seat. The cabin decompressed, and Ljubisa was sucked out up to his waist. His wife grabbed his legs and, with the help of other passengers, reeled him back inside. Investigators haven’t determined whether the seatbelt light was on. — Matthew Hennessey

Flying outdoor amusement park. Photo: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Death Becomes You : The GLP-1 revolution has created a new class of patients who want to put some fat back on their bodies once their regimen is complete. Tiger Aesthetics has just the thing: alloClae, an injectable filler. The catch? It’s made of fat harvested from dead people. The company assures nervous customers that “the donor’s DNA is removed in the manufacturing process.” If you’re that desperate to change how you look, there might be something else wrong with you. — J.B.

Resting DEI: Researchers who looked at the disclosures of more than 15,000 publicly traded companies found that diversity, equity and inclusion commitments surged after the George Floyd protests of 2020. That surge reached its apex under President Biden, before crashing in 2025 when President Trump prohibited federal contractors from engaging in “DEI discrimination.” But the magnitude of the retreat suggests “larger political, legal, and social forces,” write Nolan McCarty and Reilly Steel. Corporate America rode the wave of wokeness when it was in vogue. Under another president, the tide could rise again. — Mary Julia Koch

Louise Perry

Anthropologists agree that the taboo on speaking ill of the dead is practically universal across religions and cultures.

Yet, as the reactions to the recent deaths of Lindsey Graham in the U.S. and Ann Widdecombe in the U.K. clearly demonstrate, the taboo is dissolving.

A Movie Too Dangerous to See 1:33 PM Uwe Boll claims Germany’s state movie regulator initially refused to issue an age rating for his latest film, “Citizen Vigilante,” effectively banning it from theaters. It’s a nasty piece of work, as revenge movies usually are. But regulators’ problem with the movie wasn’t its depiction of unspeakable acts, but their unmentionable perpetrators.



By Dominic Green Read full story

Still Strumming After All These Years 1:30 PM I’ve cherished the music of Paul Simon for 40 years but never saw the man perform till Saturday night. He isn’t the performer he once was, but his songs retain the power to captivate an audience.



By Barton Swaim Read full story

Gen Ed Is a Joke at Most Schools Jul 14 Getting courses included in college general-education requirements is how fringe academic departments with few majors justify their existence.



By Mark Bauerlein Read full story

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