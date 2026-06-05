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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti argues the phony Iran cease-fire is accomplishing nothing—or worse; Kate B. Odell finds enduring relevance in D-Day; and Emma Camp surveys the rise of self-inflicted death.

But first, it’s going to be a red-flag weekend on the coast of Maine . . .

Graham Platner, Deep Water Man

—Matthew Hennessey

The tide is coming in fast and angry on the Hotchkiss Oysterman.

The political world bellied up to the raw bar Thursday evening when a different newspaper published locally dropped a banger of a bombshell on Graham Platner, the heavily baggaged political neophyte who is expected to win Tuesday’s Maine Democratic Senate primary.

The New York Times reported that three “women who had been romantically involved with Mr. Platner” described their relationships with him as volatile and “toxic.” They said he did things that were “unsettling and at times emotionally wrenching.” These included keeping “an AR-15 lying around his apartment on Capitol Hill” and sharpening an ax “while watching television.”

One woman insisted that he “never hit” or “punched” her:

But she said he regularly grabbed her by the shoulders—sometimes hard enough to leave marks—and, on one occasion, yanked her out of a cab by her wrist after an argument when she wanted to stay in the car. During one argument, she recalled, he twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door closed from the other side so she couldn’t get out, telling her to remain there until she was “calm.”

Yipes. That’s what you might call conduct unbecoming of a gentleman, let alone a U.S. senator. I would definitely advise my daughter to get far away from a guy like that—and to stay there. The Times says Mr. Platner “strongly disputes” any allegations that he got physical with the woman, and the paper says they can’t corroborate her claims about the shoulders and the cab and the twisting of the arm. On MSNOW’s “All In With Chris Hayes” program Thursday night, Mr. Platner flatly denied that any of the physical stuff happened.

“There are some allegations in this piece that I want to be unequivocal about—that are simply not true,” he said.

But, in addition to the things she said he did, there’s also the things she said he said, which were undeniably weird and which the Platner campaign doesn’t dispute:

She said he told her that rape was about power. . . . “He said this a lot: If anybody ever broke in here, I would rape them,” she recalled, saying that he added that it would not be in “a sexual way, not in a gay way.” “He was like, I would rape them to show them that I’m dominant,” she said.

OK. Hmmm. What do we think Maine voters are likely to do with this new information about Mr. Platner, which comes on top of the old information about Mr. Platner? I can’t imagine any of it will go over well with the older Maine women who form his base of support.

Then again, the Senate is up for grabs and democracy is on the ballot as usual, so maybe those older Maine women will find a reason to hold their noses and vote for the alleged arm-twister.

I think we know what congressional Democrats will do with these latest revelations: run. Before the story was posted Thursday afternoon, noted progressive tastemakers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren not-so-artfully dodged reporters’ questions about Mr. Platner’s mounting troubles. Oysterman superbooster Sen. Bernie Sanders might want to take an extra-long weekend at one of his second homes with his phone turned off.

Mr. Platner is a veteran. He’s said he suffers from PTSD. There’s no reason to disbelieve him. His service in our military is laudable and worthy of respect. But politics ain’t beanbag. It’s oystershell. Sometimes you get a pass, but sometimes you get what you deserve.

Janet Mills, call your office.

ACT In: The University of California system ditched mandatory standardized testing in 2020. Now, more than 1,300 science and math professors at UC schools have signed an open letter pleading with university officials to change course. “We now observe preparation gaps so severe that instructors must reteach middle-school mathematics while simultaneously teaching the material students need for sciences, engineering, economics, and other quantitatively demanding fields,” the letter reads. It turns out that, when you stop considering objective measures of academic preparedness, you end up admitting a lot of students who aren’t actually capable of handling challenging material. Just because you have straight A’s doesn’t mean you can solve for X. — Emma Camp

Happily Never After: A popular explanation for America’s romantic recession says that there’s a mismatch in standards: The pool of college-educated women is growing, while the pool of appealing male partners is shrinking since fewer men are earning degrees. A new Harvard study complicates that story. The marriage rate isn’t falling among high-achieving women, but among noncollege educated women who are struggling to find male partners with comparable education and earnings. Improve men’s economic outlook, and marriage rates might get a boost. This crisis might be less a battle of the sexes than a clash of the classes. — Mary Julia Koch

It’s a nice day for a white wedding. Photo: Michael Kremer/Zuma Press

Third-Party Pooper: If you’re a New Yorker not exactly enthused about your all-but-certain options for governor in the fall, you’re in luck. There’s a third-party candidate who rejects “the failed approaches of the major parties” of incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Bruce Blakeman. But don’t raise a toast to write-in candidate Jonathan Makeley. Mr. Makeley is the chair of New York’s Prohibition Party, and he’s critical of Ms. Hochul’s “harmful and regressive pro-alcohol policies,” per the Independent Political Report. Alcohol prohibition seems quaint now, but it was once a force in American politics. Its brand suffered after advocates got what they wanted. Mr. Makeley has virtually no chance of winning, but you have to appreciate his plucky spirit. Though not his spirits. — Jack Butler

Matthew Continetti

The longer the phony cease-fire continues, the weaker U.S. deterrence becomes. To regain the initiative and restore U.S. credibility, President Trump must change the dynamic.

He must remind the world that he doesn’t bluff. He must escalate.

Kate B. Odell

Photo: Elizabeth Fraser/Zuma Press

Few events hold the same place in the American strategic imagination as the allied landings at Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944—82 years ago this week. World War II is, if anything, understudied, and D-Day deserves its place of honor in America’s origin myth.

Emma Camp

Photo: ben stansall/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Doctors who euthanize mentally ill people often defend their actions on utilitarian grounds: A life of severe suffering with little hope of improvement isn’t worth living. But that logic falls apart when applied to those with nonterminal chronic conditions, especially mental illness.

A launchpad explosion leaves NASA more dependent on Elon Musk’s company than ever.

By James B. Meigs

The murder of Henry Nowak has triggered outrage.

By Dominic Green

Ownership can help make people conservative.

By Howard Husock

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