By David Draiman

Siblings Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish wearing the red hand pin at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Zuma Press

Awards shows are supposed to be platforms for artists to thank those who helped them succeed. They have become platforms for artists to speak their minds about causes dear to their hearts.

At Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, only one cause seemed to matter: the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. But there are other causes in the world. Why wasn’t the massacre of thousands of innocent Iranians, by the forces of the Islamic Republic that has held them hostage for decades, among them?

That slaughter is still happening. Men, women and children mowed down, hunted in their hospital beds and possibly even murdered with chemical weapons. It’s possibly the largest slaughter of civilians by their own government in recent history. Yet the recording industry luminaries gathered in Los Angeles had nothing to say about it. Why?

The plight of the Iranian people is being ignored, in part, because it runs contrary to the narratives of oppression, genocide and human rights that have taken hold on the antisemitic and anti-Israel left in recent years. Their symbol is the bloody red hand, worn as a pin by artists and activists even though most of them know it is a symbol of death.

On Oct. 12, 2000, two Israel Defense Forces reservists driving a civilian vehicle took a wrong turn into the Palestinian city of Ramallah, only minutes from Jerusalem. They were promptly arrested by Palestinian police and taken to a police station. A lynch mob broke into the station, beat and stabbed the men, gouged out their eyes and disemboweled them. After this heinous crime, one of the murderers went to the window and held up his two bloodstained hands to a cheering crowd below. The Israelis’ bodies were then thrown out the window, where they were further beaten by the crowd and set on fire.

That’s what the pin with the red hand celebrates. Billie Eilish had no problem sporting this disgusting symbol of Jewish bloodlust at the Oscars in 2024. But she couldn’t find it in her heart to say a word on behalf of the Iranian people in the hour of their greatest need?

Those who find themselves in an unexpected alliance with the Iranian regime, thinking that their sympathetic support will be rewarded with rights and liberty, would do well to look back at what happened to those like them when the mullahs first took power. Or to the thousands of Christians being slaughtered and taken hostage by Islamic radicals in Africa. Or to the women of Afghanistan, who have been stripped of all the freedoms won for them with the blood of American troops.

Where are the campaigns and marches for these victims of intolerance? Why no pins for them?

Ms. Eilish and her friends aren’t brave. Bravery is the courage to stand alone, to stand for what’s right when the audience doesn’t cheer for you. We should all have the courage to stand for the Iranian people, even if it means being a lone light in a sea of darkness.

Mr. Draiman is a musician who has been the lead singer of Disturbed since 1996.