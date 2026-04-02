Photo: Gina M Randazzo/ZUMA Press

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe. You can follow us on X/Twitter, Instagram and Substack.

Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs cheers on tech innovators like Anduril for giving America its edge on the battlefield; Emma Camp says Harry Potter fans care far more about the world J.K. Rowling created than any controversy about her views; and Jack Butler declares that wokeness has no place in humanity’s trek to the moon and beyond.

But first, whatever happened to mellowing with age?

Get a Grip on Your Grandparents

—Matthew Hennessey

Two nice ladies gave me the bird last week.

They weren’t angry. I hadn’t taken their parking spot or anything like that. I’m pretty sure they didn’t even know I was there. They were flipping off the building where I work.

That building is a skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. It’s sometimes known as the News Corp Building. News Corp is the parent of Dow Jones, which publishes The Wall Street Journal. The Journal’s opinion section publishes the newsletter you’re reading.

Here’s the important bit: Fox News, which shares ownership with News Corp, broadcasts from studios a few floors below Free Expression headquarters. I’m pretty sure the two nice ladies intended to convey their message to the people running that fine media establishment. But since none of them happened to be looking out the window at the precise moment these ladies walked by, their single-figure salute was delivered to me instead. I was digital collateral damage.

I imagine the two nice ladies as retired teachers in New York to see the sights. They both had gray hair, cut short. They were wearing jeans and sneakers. One had a fanny pack. Two men I took to be their husbands trailed a few steps behind. The quartet was headed north, probably to the tourist attractions of Central Park or Rockefeller Center.

For days now I’ve been pondering their state of mind. I try to put myself in their comfortable shoes. How crazy about politics would I have to be to do what they did—on a moment’s notice, with no provocation, no concern for how I looked, no worries about flipping off a completely innocent man?

Come around the corner, see the building, and—boom—middle finger up. Take that, Jesse Watters.

I have certainly gotten angry about things I’ve seen on TV. I would prefer never to get to a place where I’m throwing indiscriminate birds.

Obviously people of all ages are allowed to have strong feelings about politics. We have some ourselves here at Free Expression! But there’s something tacky and undignified in retirees surrendering to hysteria. Maybe some people would be proud of their grandparents for flipping off Fox News in broad daylight on a public street. I would be embarrassed. Not for myself. For them.

A small group of mostly elderly people gather in the plaza in front of the News Corp building every Tuesday afternoon. They honk horns, stomp their feet and chant slogans against Donald Trump and Fox News. Sometimes they chalk the sidewalk. It’s all very middle-class and predictable. Protest by appointment. I imagine them walking home with huge smiles on their faces. Everybody did great today!

How come retired conservative grandparents don’t gather outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta, banging pots and pans, chanting slogans about Kaitlan Collins and demanding changes to the editorial slant of the news coverage?

Don’t answer. Rhetorical question.

This week, AARP magazine cover-story subjects Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro and Bruce Springsteen all lumbered back into the spotlight to talk tough about Mr. Trump. The two nice ladies and their friends in the Tuesday afternoon grumble club surely appreciate the celebrity support, but this performative geriatric outrage is getting ridiculous.

Senior citizens, get it together. Start acting your age.

Only in Hollywood : Members of the Writers Guild Staff Union have been on strike for seven weeks. These are employees of the Writers Guild of America, which is also a union. So this is a union within a union on strike against itself. Some members of the staff union (the little one) just lost their health insurance because they’ve been on strike so long. The big union (not the union’s union) is currently in contract talks with studios. One of its demands—you’re not going to believe this—is better healthcare plans for its members. The WGA (that’s the big union) says it has offered its striking employees in the little union a contract with “generous economic improvements and workplace protections that are among the best for any union staff in Los Angeles.” I wonder if the little union will put up a giant inflatable rat outside the big union’s offices? — M.H.

Verminopolis: Speaking of rats, Washington, D.C., is almost always ranked as one of the rattiest U.S. cities. A recent study found that the nation’s capital is getting rattier at a rattling rate. “[T]he trend in rat numbers in Washington, D.C. was three times greater than in Boston and 1.5 times greater than New York City,” wrote the study’s authors. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowers recognizes the problem. She said yesterday that the municipal war on rattus rattus is entering a new phase. “This spring, we’re combining baiting, tracking powder, & an innovative fertility suppressant to target the rodent population,” she posted on X. An innovative fertility suppressant? The jokes write themselves. — M.H.

Call me when you’re ready, Muriel. Photo: Mark Fairhurst/Zuma Press

Superweird: Nobody knows yet if the new “Supergirl” movie, coming out this summer, will be any good. But star Milly Alcock is ready for the haters. She told Variety that “simply existing as a woman in that space is something people comment on” because “we have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies.” There will always be critics, and some will inevitably focus on an actress’s looks. But they’re the ones who’ll look silly if the movie turns out to be good. “Wonder Woman” got rave reviews and was a box-office hit in 2017. Dwelling on hypothetical future criticism before the movie even comes out reads as a lack of confidence in the final product. — Jack Butler

James B. Meigs

The software-first focus of the American tech industry helped the U.S. lead a global digital revolution. But the demands of the real world demand mastery of the material world as well.

Tech giants like Anduril are filling the gap. It’s providing the Pentagon with the weapons it needs at the speed of Silicon Valley innovation. The partnership comes not a moment too soon for the American military.

Emma Camp

Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/Zuma Press

J. K. Rowling became a favorite villain of the left for her views on trans issues. That hasn’t stymied excitement for the wizarding world she created. The hype around an upcoming Harry Potter TV series shows that millions of people are still eager to take the train to Hogwarts.

Jack Butler

Photo: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Political correctness has flared up in conversations about space exploration over the past half century. Some fear wokeness would follow us to Mars. Others think going there at all is suspect. The latter view could keep humanity grounded forever.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.