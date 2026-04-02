WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Barbara E Young's avatar
Barbara E Young
4d

We ARE acting our age. (And you might consider the possibility that the performers knew you were in the audience.)

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Ryan Y's avatar
Ryan Y
4d

She’s not worried about future criticism, Mr. Butler - she’s trying to take an opportunity to say magic words to score some “intersectional feminism” brownie points. Thankfully that particular status game is past its peak, and may it never return, inshallah.

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