Photo: Ina Fassbender/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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President Trump insisted earlier this year that the U.S. “needs” Greenland. He mused about territorial acquisition, floated tariffs on NATO allies and even hinted at taking the island by force. But this spring, the U.S. quietly gained access to one of Greenland’s most valuable assets through a much less dramatic mechanism: An American company asked, and Greenland said yes.

Critical Metals Corp., a New York-based mining company, announced this month that it secured approval from Greenland’s government to acquire a controlling stake in the Tanbreez rare-earth project. The deal could help the U.S. develop a supply chain for these critical minerals that is less dependent on China.

Mr. Trump is right that Greenland matters strategically. But his bluster has obscured a basic fact: The U.S. doesn’t need to annex Greenland to benefit from its minerals any more than it needs to conquer Chile for its copper or Australia for its lithium. In market economies, countries gain access to resources through investment, trade and commercial partnerships, not territorial conquest.

The Tanbreez project is well-positioned for development. It’s located near Greenland’s southern tip and has direct access to a deep-water fjord for shipping. The deposit is believed to contain billions of tons of “heavy” rare earths—the scarcer and more strategically valuable elements used in electric-vehicle motors, precision-guided munitions, fighter aircraft systems and other advanced technologies. By some estimates, it’s the world’s largest untapped rare-earth deposit—and potentially one of the most significant non-Chinese sources of heavy rare earths.

And unlike some other Greenlandic mining projects, Tanbreez also appears politically viable. Mining in Greenland has proven difficult, owing both to the island’s remoteness and harsh climate as well as to local opposition over environmental concerns. In 2021, Greenland banned most uranium mining, halting development of the nearby Kvanefjeld rare-earth project because its deposits co-occur with uranium.

Since many of Greenland’s deposits contain similar uranium concentrations, the ban effectively shut the door on much of the island’s rare-earth development. The Tanbreez deposit, however, contains low levels of uranium. By approving the ownership transfers required for Critical Metals’ acquisition, the Greenlandic government signaled that it views Tanbreez as a legitimate path for development.

The reality is that Greenlanders aren’t opposed to engaging with the U.S.—they simply don’t want to become an American territorial prize. Greenland has repeatedly signaled interest in building commercial ties. As Greenland’s foreign minister has said, “We are open for business, but we’re not for sale.” Polls show Greenlanders overwhelmingly oppose becoming part of the U.S., though most support eventual independence from Denmark.

That creates a complicated strategic environment that China has tried to exploit. In recent years, Chinese firms have pursued stakes in Greenlandic mining projects, including Tanbreez itself, prompting quiet lobbying from U.S. officials to steer those deals away from Beijing.

The lesson of Tanbreez is that competing with China doesn’t require reviving 19th-century territorial expansionism. If the U.S. wants access to strategic resources in friendly countries, it should pursue commerce, not conquest. And if Greenland ultimately seeks genuine independence, responsible mineral investment could help provide the economic foundation to make that possible on its own terms.

Ironically, the U.S. may now be gaining exactly the foothold in Greenland that Mr. Trump claimed to want. But it happened through investors, contracts and voluntary negotiation rather than threats, tariffs or military invasion.

Mr. Regan is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.