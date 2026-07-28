WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester's avatar
Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester
9hEdited

Seems rather wild to me to describe someone running for office receiving $46,000,000 from a foreign-aligned special interest group as "moderate".

But then, I'm not American. I don't gnash my teeth and cry "Communist!!" whenever someone lets me in from the merge lane.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
9h

Haley Stevens isn’t a moderate. She’s a democrat which precludes moderation. However, she isn’t an islamocommie, maybe just a commie.

And her voice is Betty Boop. Very very annoying.

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