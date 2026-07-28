Photo: Sarah Rice/Bloomberg News

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe. You can follow us on X/Twitter, Instagram, Substack and TikTok.

Today in Free Expression, columnist John J. Miller applauds Theodore Roosevelt for giving America a new birth of football; Mary Julia Koch tunes the radio to an oldies station; and Jonathan Alpert points out the difference between ordinary human challenges and mental health struggles.

But first, folks know I’m country when they hear the way I talk . . .

Round Here

—Matthew Hennessey

People can’t help where they’re from. But they can help how they sound.

Linguists call it code-switching. It’s the social habit of changing how you talk to suit the conversation. Sometimes it’s a dialect or accent shift. Other times it’s as simple as adopting a less formal vocabulary in less formal situations.

We all do it. A job interview isn’t a backyard barbecue and a trip to the grocery store isn’t a doctor’s appointment. You change it up, usually with the goal of subtly communicating to your conversation partner that both of you are on the same page. It’s a little like smiling, or holding eye contact. It’s a way of signaling that you’re simpatico.

When you’re a politician seeking office—and spending a lot of time in front of a camera—code-switching can easily come across as pandering. Most politicians work overtime to seem authentic. It’s death to sound like you’re talking down to an audience by lapsing into local lingo or dropping into a drawl. Ideally, the pandering should be invisible, the code-switching seamless.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens is locked in a tight Senate primary race with Abdul El-Sayed. Ms. Stevens is a moderate. Mr. El-Sayed is a fire-breathing progressive. He has staked out a bunch of far-left positions that are insane but nevertheless popular among the Democratic Party’s insurgent socialist cadres. He was caught on tape telling his team that he wouldn’t comment publicly on the February death of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because “there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad.”

While Mr. El-Sayed is fringy and radical, he’s also a Muslim man. Ms. Stevens is a white woman. This puts her at a disadvantage in the identity Olympics that internal Democratic Party politics have become. As the Aug. 4 election grows nearer, she has a tough task: How to convey to Michigan Democrats that Mr. El-Sayed is a poor fit to represent them in the Senate without pointing specifically to his background and policy positions?

One way is to signal to voters that you’re one of them and he isn’t. Do it invisibly. Try to be seamless.

Critics have accused Ms. Stevens of blatant code-switching in the race’s home stretch—pouring on the “you betcha” routine in a thick upper Midwestern accent. In one video, Ms. Stevens is heard speaking to supporters in a comically over-the-top manner reminiscent of Matt Foley, the Chris Farley character who lived in a van down by the river. In earlier videos of her doing the people’s business on Capitol Hill, she doesn’t seem to have quite as much Michigan in her voice.

At a weekend news conference, Ms. Stevens claimed she had been a victim of “cool kids” and “coastal elites, making fun of how I talk.” In an almost perfectly executed invisible pander, she turned herself into the great defender of the Michigan people and their unique habits of speech: “They’re making fun of Michigan. They’re thinking they’re better than us . . . . Their jokes, and their criticism, only makes me fight harder.”

I don’t know if Ms. Stevens’s tactic will work, but I do know it allows her to pose as the defender of authentic Michigan against the insults of outsiders and those who just don’t get who we are around here. That’s a good part for any politician to play. But you have to nail the accent if you want voters to buy you in the role.

Check out Jack Butler’s review of Tad Devine’s “How the Democrats Screwed Bernie,” which appeared in Monday’s print edition of the Journal.

Un-Hinged : Some desperate singles are using spreadsheets to evaluate their dates. Instead of trusting their hearts and minds, these young adults are betting that, with enough data, a machine can tell them who is worth pursuing. The Journal interviewed a handful of these young adults, many of whom reported rejecting a potential match after a date that had seemed to go well—until their trusty spreadsheet highlighted unseen red flags. “It felt disappointing because I liked him, but relieving because he wasn’t going to be a good partner,” one 22-year-old said. — Emma Camp

Gelatinous Zing: Those spending the summer on the Massachusetts beaches have encountered an unwelcome visitor: lion’s mane jellyfish. Beachgoers and other aquatic visitors since June have regularly been reporting jellies with “bells” (the main part of the body, from which the tentacles flow) up to 2 feet in diameter, according to the Boston Globe. That doesn’t even include the tentacles. The largest known specimen was 120 feet long from top to bottom. And yes, they do sting. Jellyfish experts say it’s best to wash off the stingers with seawater or even use a credit card to scrape them off. — Jack Butler

You don’t want this jelly. Photo: Rebecca Rice-Barnes/Associated Press

Hoofing It: As wildfires raced across Europe last week, an equestrian center in southwestern France scrambled to evacuate 95 horses via trailer. With flames approaching and time running out, rescuers were forced to release 10 horses. They galloped through the streets as thick clouds of smoke drew near, as seen in dramatic footage. “We never imagined such a scene,” said the couple who manages the center. Hopefully they will eventually be reunited with the animals. During the Malibu wildfires last year, some owners spray-painted phone numbers on their horses’ torsos. Anything to save those stunning animals. — Mary Julia Koch

He’ll Tumble 4 Ya: You may recall that Culture Club frontman Boy George took some heat a few months back for refusing to condemn Israel and voicing support for the Jews then being attacked in London’s Golders Green neighborhood. On Sunday he sent an unambiguous message to his critics in the form of a reggae track titled, “We Will Dance Again.” The singer posted the song online with a one-word caption: Shalom. — M.H.

John J. Miller

In the early 1900s, a powerful movement to abolish football entered the public arena.

The 26th president, however, was a major fan. He helped save the sport from itself.

A Diagnosis Isn’t an Identity Jul 28 A mental health diagnosis gives someone language for what he is experiencing. But the boundary between clinical disorder and ordinary human struggle has become blurred. Our culture is pathologizing normal life experiences.



By Jonathan Alpert Read full story

All Hail Queen Sophie Jul 27 With a highly memeable 22-second point, the WNBA star joined the ranks of sports royalty.



By Kyle Smith Read full story

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.

Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.