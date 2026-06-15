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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith praises parenthood; Jack Butler is heartened by World Cup visitors to America; and Tunku Varadarajan talks to French politician Éric Zemmour.

But first, looks like we made it . . .

In the Time of El Scorcho

—Matthew Hennessey

Prepare yourself for a hot, wet storm of stupidity.

This is an El Niño year. Get ready for spiking levels of uninformed hysteria about allegedly weird and supposedly unnatural weather. It’s already happening.

“The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is. El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world,” said Chicken Little U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. You can guess what he wants to do about it.

“The only effective response is climate action equal to the crisis—ending the addiction to fossil fuels, accelerating the shift to renewables, protecting the most vulnerable, and delivering early warning systems for all.”

Of course it is.

El Niño is the name for an entirely natural warming cycle in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. It happens with reliable regularity, about once every five years on average going back to . . . forever? The first recorded entirely natural El Niño event was in 1578, when a Spanish surveyor in what is now Peru reported on the weather-related devastation experienced by the indigenous people of the Andes.

As Bob Grant wrote in April for the science magazine Nautilus:

Weather patterns abruptly changed, and rains poured, causing landslides to thunder down mountainsides. Widespread flooding rotted the crops of Indigenous people as they stood in the fields. Plagues of giant rodents flowed into those fields feasting on the ruined harvests. The proportions were almost Biblical.

As far as anyone knows, the Andean uplanders didn’t have cars that ran on gas or energy-guzzling AI data centers. Neither did the ancient Israelis, forced into Egypt by drought and famine that some have tried to link to El Niño. In 1997, a particularly ripe year for El Niñoalarmism, Charles Krauthammer noted the primal nature of eco-apocalypticism:

When the rains failed and the crops died and the locusts came and all hell broke loose, the primitives of old knew why: they had offended the gods. We moderns are too sophisticated to believe such nonsense. (And anyway, where would we find a virgin?) Instead, we blame all our earthly woes on . . . El Nino.

The entirely natural warming from an El Niño lasts for about a year and pushes the Pacific jet stream into places it doesn’t normally go, which in turn creates all sorts of chaos in the U.S.: heavy rain across the American South, drier conditions in the Northern parts of the country, high-tide flooding on the West Coast.

One good thing for those of us on the East Coast with beach-vacation plans this summer is that El Niño tends to suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic. I’ll take it.

According to the Weather Channel, there have been 27 entirely natural El Niños since 1950. A good project for an enterprising graduate student somewhere would be to map those events alongside spikes in commentary on the so-called “climate crisis.” I bet you’d see some notable correlations. For instance, Al Gore’s “Earth in the Balance” was published in 1992, smack dab in the middle of an entirely natural El Niño.

You probably couldn’t prove that late 20th-century climate alarmism was really misplaced El Niño alarmism, but you could have some fun with the subject. Social scientists have for sure gotten famous peddling flimsier hypotheses.

What we’ve learned over the years is that the climate cult is nearly immune to counterargument. Everything confirms its vision of the apocalypse, especially that which seems to contradict it. Let’s accept that man-made climate change doesn’t cause El Niños. Still, the climate models say that global warming will make El Niños worse, so you might as well treat them, as Mr. Guterres does, as essentially the same thing.

As Krauthammer noted nearly 30 years ago, climate hustlers like Mr. Gore thrive by making “recklessly speculative” claims about entirely natural phenomena like El Niño.

After all, if El Nino is the cause of a biblical plague of calamitous weather, and if global warming is the cause of El Nino, then you have a most beautiful link: human sin—burning carbon and, more generally, prideful exploitation of the planet for man’s pleasure and greater glory—makes hail and floods and fire and brimstone fall upon us from heaven. Angry skies are no mere Act of God; they are provoked by man. It is a theology the Aztecs and the Hittites would have recognized at once.

“A most beautiful link.” He is sorely missed.

No Such Thing as Bad Publicity Department

Everybody’s talking about CBS News. You never heard it mentioned for decades. Now, everywhere you turn, there’s a story about turmoil at CBS News.

“60 Minutes” is in turmoil. Ratings at “CBS Evening News” are plummeting. CBS News can’t go on like this. It’s the end for CBS News.

You know what nobody’s talking about? ABC News. NBC News. PBS News.

If they’re still talking about you, you ain’t dead yet.

This Is How You Got Trump

I read somewhere that notable Canadian Neil Young apologized to Lynyrd Skynyrd for the regional bigotry of his songs “Southern Man” and “Alabama.” That’s fine, but he should really think about apologizing to President George H. W. Bush for “Rockin’ in the Free World,” which took direct and unjustified aim at the country club Republican’s “thousand points of light” metaphor and “kindler, gentler” rhetoric. Was all that stuff really so bad?

Shadows Are Falling: Over the weekend, the opinion section of another paper published locally scored a legitimate coup: a lengthy quote from Bob Dylan. As part of a feature called “What’s Left Is Joy: Advice for Trump on Turning 80,” Robert DeNiro (82), Liza Minelli (80), Art Garfunkel (84), Dionne Warwick (85) and Gloria Steinem (92) all offered the president a version of the same predictable guidance: Stop being such a schmuck. Mr. Dylan (85), alone, appears to have had the class to skip the question, preferring to limit his observations to the best and worst things about being 80. “The really worst part about being 80 is that you find, at last, you’ve got an understanding of something that might have altered everything in the past, had it come at a time when something could still be altered.” — M.H.

I was so much older then. I’m younger than that now. Photo: Zuma Press

Ticket Master: The greater D.C. area is among the worst places for speeding tickets, largely due to the speed cameras. Most drivers have resigned themselves to the often hefty fines that arrive in mailboxes weeks after an offense. Not Matt Ricciardi. NOTUS reports that after Mr. Ricciardi, a lawyer, received a ticket for going 61 in a 50 m.p.h. zone (fines kick in for those going 10 above the limit), he decided to investigate how accurate the speed cameras were. Finding that they couldn’t guarantee accuracy within 1 m.p.h., he argued from traffic court all the way up to the D.C. Court of Appeals that the city couldn’t prove he’d actually gone 10 over. The court agreed. Now the only ticket Mr. Ricciardi’s got is a ticket to ride. — Jack Butler

Kyle Smith

The reason so many couples aren’t becoming parents is obvious: narcissism. Having kids means accepting certain limitations.

Parenthood constant reminders that you’re no longer the center of your own world.

Jack Butler

Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/ZUMA Press

Kind people. Great food. An amazing culture. World Cup travelers have fallen in love with the U.S. after only a slight sampling of what it has to offer.

Tunku Varadarajan

Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Many in France—and those in the elite and on the left, for sure—regard Éric Zemmour as politically incendiary. The French media unfailingly describe his political party as “far-right.” He’s even more of an immigration hardliner than Marine Le Pen. He’s been charged with “inciting discrimination and hatred.” So what does he actually believe?

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.