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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry observes that the Christian world is losing out to progressive politics across the West; Rob Henderson offers advice on how to win a debate and protect your reputation; and Mary Julia Koch explains why her generation can’t get enough of 1990s culture.

But first, there’s no such thing as a free concert ticket . . .

A Sign of the Times

—Matthew Hennessey

We have a real economic education problem in this country if people think they have a right to see Harry Styles in concert. They don’t.

The Journal reports that live music fans are discovering a sobering truth about their favorite artists: They’re in it for the money. This shouldn’t be news. For all their posturing as men and women of the people, famous musicians are self-interested like the rest of us. They want to get paid for the work they do. But changes in the touring business are bringing reality into focus.

In years gone by, artists came to you. They got in a bus and drove around the country, popping up in cities big and small. The business model was to convince you to get out of the house and come hear them play. Most fans, if they really were fans, didn’t need much convincing.

If Duran Duran was your thing, you wouldn’t think twice about driving three hours to Manchester, N.H., or Wichita, Kan., or Billings, Mont., to see Duran Duran. Even if it meant you had to drive home that same night. Duran Duran may not come back for a long time. They might break up and never come back. Duran Duran didn’t grow on trees in middle America in the 1980s.

That model worked well in the age of Duran Duran, but it put all the burden on the artist: the logistics of moving a big production around a large country, the cost of that effort, the strain of being away from home for months, even years.

Maybe that model still works for Taylor Swift, who has the drawing power of 27 Duran Durans. But most top-tier artists now look to set up shop in Las Vegas or New York for a residency of a few days or even a few weeks. Fans fly in and splurge on a hotel.

Harry Styles doesn’t come to you. You go to him.

Some consider this absolutely unfair. One fan of Mr. Styles told the Journal that the high price of traveling to see him perform at his Madison Square Garden residency later this year felt like “a punch to the gut.” Another complained that “concerts shouldn’t be for wealthy people only.”

That’s a common sentiment, one shared—at least publicly—by many artists. But hang on: Why shouldn’t concerts be only for those who can afford them? Last I checked, the Constitution contains no low-price ticket clause. Artists can offer charity if they want, but they are under no obligation to peddle their wares for less than what the market will bear. If you aren’t willing to pay that price, go ahead and keep your money. Life is about trade-offs.

If enough Harry Styles fans do as you do, maybe he’ll reduce the price of tickets to his show. Then you can go. Or not. It’s a free country.

In any conversation about live music, Ticketmaster is never far from blame for something. The hated middleman, critics say, drives up prices and adds nothing. The big corporate behemoth is the real villain. It’s to blame for turning concerts into a luxury only the rich can enjoy.

But as industry guru Bob Lefsetz has often noted, artists hide behind Ticketmaster even as they let fans kick it around. Ticketmaster is a convenient and necessary foil for self-interested artists looking to squeeze every last penny out of a concert tour. Musicians don’t go on tour for their health (touring is a notoriously unhealthy activity). They do it for the money. How hard is this to understand? Ticketmaster is there to take the arrows while the artist secures the bag.

Remember kids: Harry Styles is a luxury good, not a human right.

Holidaze: Tuesday was Trans Day of Visibility. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated with a classic leftist framing of a culture-war controversy. “Your existence is not up for debate.” he tweeted. “Your lives are not a political issue.” To which a nation exhausted by constant discussion of the trans issue replies: If only! We’re overdue for a break from that particular political issue. In California, meanwhile, Tuesday was also Cesar Chavez Day—at least, it once was. The labor activist’s star has imploded following a New York Times exposé revealing him as a sexual predator. The story launched a furious campaign in the Golden State to remove Chavez’s name from the hundreds, if not thousands of schools, streets and other things that had borne it. Henceforth, Californians will now celebrate Farmworkers Day instead. — Jack Butler

Typecast: Hollywood makes arms dealers with shadowy connections look cool. They dress in black and wear expensive watches as they broker deals among drug cartels, splinter cells and state actors. But that’s the movies. In reality, arms dealers don’t look like Benicio Del Toro and Nicolas Cage. They look like Antoine Kassis, 58, a cousin of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. According to the Journal, when Mr. Kassis met his Colombian contacts at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya, looking to trade guns for drugs, he wasn’t dressed to kill. Rather, he was dressed to chill, wearing “an ill-fitting hooded sweatshirt, with gray stubble and baggy eyes.” Just your regular international man of casual comfort. — M.H.

Antoine Kassis, a phantom operating in the shadowy borderlands where danger and money meet. Photo: Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Weight of the Office: Second son Eric Trump gave the world a look Monday night at a video rendering of what will ultimately become the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library. The Miami high-rise, according to Eric, “will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.” From the looks of things the glass building will dominate the Miami skyline and its lobby will contain the Boeing 747 given to Trump by the Qatari government. That’s going to be one heavy high rise squeezed on to a lot of only 2.6 acres. I hope South Florida’s sandy limestone bedrock can support it. I hope it doesn’t sink like the nearby Trump Tower III and other luxury buildings in the area. — M.H.

Louise Perry

My home country of Britain is still, technically, a Christian country. But cultural Christianity is running on the fumes of the real thing.

A growing number of countries and U.S. states now permit a method of death regarded by most Christians as equivalent to murder. The political revolution shows no sign of stopping.

Rob Henderson

Photo: Getty Images

Your reaction during a debate influences not only how others see you. It also influences how observers see the person with whom you’re arguing. Crying serves a purpose, but stoicism is a better bet.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

Every generation at some point idealizes one that came before. The current ’90s fervor spotlights how the culture has changed since the last decade before the internet—and how much Gen Z wants it back.