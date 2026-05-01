Photo: Handout ./Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti declares that President Trump must open the Strait of Hormuz; Mary Julia Koch surveys the worrying trend of political violence; and Jack Butler praises the first sub-2 marathoners.

But first, the days are long but the years are short . . .

Miracles and Wonder

—Matthew Hennessey

If you’ve never been to the Grand Canyon, you should go.

I’ve often heard people say they have no interest. Why? To cross it off your list? It’s a tourist trap, they say. A hole in the ground. What do you do there? Stand around and take pictures? Pass.

These people are wrong. Very wrong. I know, because I’ve been there. I was so overawed by the Grand Canyon that I vowed never to try to describe the experience. There would be no way to convey the enormity of what the Grand Canyon produced in me. Words wouldn’t be enough. Better simply to recommend the trip.

So all I ever say is: Go see it for yourself. You won’t regret it.

I feel much the same about kids and child-rearing. As the father of five children, I am sometimes asked for advice about family stuff. Not often, but sometimes. When people tell me they’re having kids, or thinking about it, my standard response is: “Good. Do it. Have as many as you can. You won’t regret it.”

What else can you say? Raising kids isn’t easy or cheap. Kids are people, and people cause problems that need solutions. When you become a parent, your life totally changes. You get no sleep, you have to give up a lot of fun and enjoyable things that you used to do, you never have any time to yourself—and, yet, nothing in life comes close to giving you as much joy and satisfaction.

That’s a cliché because it’s true. Nothing comes close. Not friends. Not romance. Not career success. Not financial security. Not even the Grand Canyon. Nothing.

Having children is the summit. You’ll never regret it.

A story in another paper published locally purports to demonstrate that young people are putting off marriage and family because they’re convinced it isn’t worth the cost. There’s a lot of this type of thing going around. Not only is having children expensive, these stories imply, it’s more expensive than it’s ever been. In fact, this is the most difficult time in human history to try to raise a family! Only the rich can afford to do it right.

Poppycock. Hogwash. Bollocks.

Journalists can always find subjects to profile who are willing to testify in public in support of cockamamie theories. And the idea that raising a family is harder in 2026 than it was in 1976 or 1926—let alone 1876 or 1626—is preposterous. Delusional.

It would take all day to list the reasons why this is the best time in history to be alive, to work and thrive, and to raise a family. If you’re a young person reading these stories, all I can say is: Don’t believe any of it. Ignore those who tell you that happiness is out of reach or that joy will never find you. All you have to do is go to the Grand Canyon. It’s waiting there for you.

And in case it isn’t obvious what I’m trying to say, let me spell it out: Get married and have kids—as many as you can. You won’t regret it.

Hey Teacher! Leave YouTube Alone: The Journal recently reported that some children are managing to watch hundreds of YouTube videos on school devices during school hours. Interviews also revealed that teachers can be YouTube addicts too: Many are using the platform to replace hands-on activities. At some schools, YouTube videos of science experiments, books being read aloud, and even art lessons are substituting for actual instruction from the person paid to be there. Even the kids are getting sick of it. “Everything is a simulated experience,” one eighth grader told the Journal. “I would rather use paper and pencil. It’s easier to focus.” — Emma Camp

Red Lobster: Maine Gov. Janet Mills has suspended her Senate campaign. This clears the way for G. “Oysterman” Platner to face off against Republican survivalist Sen. Susan Collins in November. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders , who honeymooned in the Soviet Union, rushed to congratulate Mr. Platner on his newfound glide path to the nomination. “Would not be here without you,” replied the mustachioed former Marine who until recently had a Nazi tattoo. Should Mr. Platner win the seat, Mr. Sanders plans to swear him in on a copy of Howard Zinn ’s “A People’s History of the United States.” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren , who is a white woman, has already volunteered to do the land acknowledgment. The three of them are then expected to harmonize on “The Internationale.” — M.H.

Politburo Humor: Just to be clear, all that stuff about the swearing-in ceremony isn’t true. I made it up because I think you have to laugh at communists. — M.H.

“It wasn’t funny though. Also, why do you keep bringing up the tattoo? I apologized six months ago.” Photo: Sofia Aldinio/Bloomberg News

Gov. Chutzpah: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wants you to believe that he’s an antifraud crusader. He claims that the recent federal raids on sites suspected of “industrial-scale fraud” happened because “our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it.” Mr. Walz says that’s “how the system is supposed to work,” and that the state government will keep doing it. This is the same government that for years, possibly even decades, failed to police the widespread bilking of government funds by the Somali-migrant community. If this is how the system is supposed to work, then why did Mr. Walz abandon his plans for re-election after the true scale of the alleged fraud emerged? If he’s sincere in his desire to go after people who are deceiving the public, he could start by looking in a mirror. — Jack Butler

Matthew Continetti

The world’s worst state sponsor of terror can’t be allowed to exercise a veto over maritime traffic through a strategic chokepoint.

Removing threats and escorting vessels through the strait without hindrance is necessary for the U.S. to accomplish its goals in Iran. The task requires force. It carries risks. But it can be done.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: Chris Delmas/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

People who are socially isolated, feel betrayed by the system and have low self-esteem are more attracted to violent extremism regardless of their politics. The most potent indicator of attitudes toward political violence is actually age.

Jack Butler

Photo: Luis Tato/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

When Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe crossed the finish line at Sunday’s London Marathon, he instantly became a running legend. By finishing the race in under two hours, he shattered another one of those barriers that so often seem to set some limit on human accomplishment. Until someone decides to prove that they don’t.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.