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WSJ Free Expression

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T B Healy's avatar
T B Healy
11h

Bravo Matthew!! Some things the nay-sayers profess about expenses and struggles are correct. But getting married and having children are not economic decisions like buying a car. You have children to enrich your life, to bring beautiful people into the world and make the world a better place. It won't feel like that every day but on the days when you see your child take their first steps, run the bases, learn to drive a stick shift, decide to make a career of caring for others, it's worth every dollar and every night of lost sleep.

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