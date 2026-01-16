The Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Aug. 20. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Barack Obama’s “huge and monstrous” project will soon open to the public. That’s how one Chicago resident described the Barack Obama Presidential Center. It’s set to admit guests later this year.

Mr. Obama recently announced that his center is hiring. But the listings—for such positions as “curatorial assistant” and “custodian”—don’t quite capture his presidential legacy in full. Here are some jobs the center should offer to provide a more complete picture:

• Shovel-readier. Mr. Obama admitted that the construction jobs he expected his 2009 stimulus to create were “not as shovel-ready as we expected.” The Obama Center—itself delayed—should have hired someone to get its own shovels ready, and it may still need to. Or it could try spoons.

• Labor statistician. To justify the nearly $1 trillion it injected into the U.S. economy in 2009, the Obama administration often referred to jobs as “saved or created.” A specialist could clarify how this measure worked and ensure that the center’s own jobs aren’t tallied in the same way.

• Healthcare specialist. Mr. Obama once said that he was “determined to be the last” president to take up healthcare. He wasn’t. ObamaCare has been a headache ever since its passage. The Obama Center would benefit from having someone available to elaborate on the law’s many enduring flaws.

• IT consultant. The ObamaCare website crashed shortly after launch in 2013. An accomplished IT professional could remind visitors of these instructive failures and prevent future ones for Mr. Obama’s enterprises.

• Constitutional lawyer. After once telling an audience he couldn’t provide legal status to an entire class of noncitizens because he wasn’t a “king,” Mr. Obama instituted a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program that did exactly that. The Obama Center will need more reliable counsel.

• Russia expert. The Obama Center might employ someone who could elaborate on what Russia has been up to since 2012, when the 1980s called looking for its foreign policy back.

• Iran expert. Similarly, the Obama Center needs an expert who can explain to visitors what Iran has been doing since it received $1.7 billion in cash from the Obama administration. Ideally this role will be filled by someone who is not Mr. Obama’s former deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes, whose nickname around the White House was “Hamas.”

• Demolitionist. The Obama Center combines the statist ugliness of the Labor Department building in Washington with the aura of Mr. Obama’s lofty self-regard. They’re going to need someone to knock the whole thing down and start over.

Not unlike what President Trump has tried to do to Mr. Obama’s presidency.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.