WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uncle Rukmer's avatar
Uncle Rukmer
3d

The biggest problem with Mamdani isn't what he will do to NYC, it's that he will inspire others to adopt his messaging and policies as an effective electoral strategy. Many Democrats will try to replicate his script in 2026 and some will probably succeed. At that point you have a movement on your hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul's avatar
Paul
1d

Have you noticed what else is going on at the moment that might have dragged your focus away from "contemporary leftists"? Anything? Anything that might indicate you might be tilting at windmills and ignoring some other, much larger wave that is of greater import?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture