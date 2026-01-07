New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani in Brooklyn on Jan. 2. Photo: Adam Gray/Bloomberg News

In one sense, babies are natural communists. Show a child as young as 15 months a simple morality play performed by actors or puppets and he will typically offer a decisive judgment in favor of egalitarianism. Little kids expect food to be apportioned equally and seek to punish those who won’t share toys.

I once interviewed the psychologist Paul Bloom, author of “Just Babies,” a book on infant moral psychology. He suggested that this early instinct toward egalitarianism is likely a result of human minds being “primed for hunter gatherer life.” For most of history, we lived in small bands that were arranged in a fairly egalitarian way, particularly when it came to the allocation of food.

But there’s a catch. Humans are both innately egalitarian and innately parochial. Kids approve of sharing, but within their in-group. Of course, all of this is subject to social influence. The definition of the in-group is malleable, and new moral ideas can sometimes successfully override our instincts. In general, so-called “parochial altruism” is the psychological path of least resistance.

This explains the perennial appeal of communism, as well as its perennial failure. We come into the world expecting to find ourselves living in a group of about 150 people, most of them our relatives. In this ancient setting, sharing resources (roughly) equally within the group is both sensible and sustainable. Your own family probably operates on principles similar to a hunter-gatherer band. In my household, there is no such thing as private property, or classes, or a market. My husband and I spontaneously share everything, and we lavish resources on our young children even though they don’t do a jot of work. At the micro level, we live in an anarcho-communist paradise.

The problem is that this model doesn’t scale. This is a mistake that humans have made again and again, and will likely keep making, with tragic consequences. This moral system works at the level of the family, but it can’t work at the level of the state.

Or the city. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been swept into office by the appeal of infantile morality.

“I don’t think that we should have billionaires,” he says with the earnestness of a child watching a puppet show about sharing. It sounds like such a nice idea. It’s natural to look at extreme income inequality and feel revulsion. If we were living as hunter-gatherers, it would be madness for a single member of the band to accumulate almost all of the resources, leaving others—including his own kin—close to starvation. Our moral instincts tell us to rebalance this inequality.

But what happens when society is composed not of hundreds of people, but of hundreds of millions? You can no longer look into the whites of everyone’s eyes and trust that your system of reciprocity will be honored. You can’t say: “If I share with you this time, you’ll share with me next time.”

I lavish my resources on my children now because I trust that, when they grow up, they’ll reciprocate both by looking after me in my dotage and by caring for their children in turn. Micro-level communism is glued together by love.

But macro-level communism can’t rely on love. So, inevitably, it ends up relying on force. If your goal is radical egalitarianism—equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity—then you must take a large proportion of wealth from the rich and give it to the poor. Most people, being instinctive parochial altruists, won’t willingly give their wealth away to strangers they’ve never met and are never likely to meet. The process of redistribution has to rely on the threat of coercion—eventually, the backstop of violence.

Mr. Mamdani calls himself a democratic socialist rather than a communist. He says that his mission is to achieve egalitarianism via peaceful and democratic means, not through revolution. But there are people in his orbit who have a clearer sense of what achieving egalitarianism actually demands.

Cea Weaver, Mr. Mamdani’s newly appointed tenant protection czar, has been saying the quiet part out loud for many years. In now-deleted posts on X.com, Ms. Weaver described private homeownership as “a weapon of white supremacy” and called on her followers to “elect more communists” and “seize private property.” She understands that the free market, if left to its own devices, will always generate inequality, and she regards that outcome as unacceptable. In keeping with Ms. Weaver’s comments on “white supremacy,” Mr. Mamdani’s official campaign literature proposed a racialized system of economic redistribution, targeting “whiter neighborhoods” for higher taxes.

The horrors of communism aren’t as widely known as the horrors of fascism, not least because schools tend not to teach communist history. Contemporary leftists are generally reluctant to express support for communism, but we see the same ideas, and some of the same terminology, circulating within the woke mainstream. The urge toward egalitarianism will never leave us, which means that communism of one kind or another will periodically rear its ugly head.

Thankfully, New York’s mayor doesn’t have all that much power. Mr. Mamdani can do a lot of harm to New York—he has the ability to drive the wealthy away from the city and wreck its infrastructure and services. But America isn’t short on Tier 1 cities, and Mr. Mamdani can’t authorize tax grabs beyond the boundaries of the five boroughs, still less pursue a program of dekulakization.

But it should concern us that New York voters are so ignorant of history. By all means, implement communism within your own homes. Redistribute everything to your spouses and children or even within your extended family. Micro-level communism is how humans have always lived, and a child’s instinct for fairness is not wrong in that setting.

It’s the macro-level communists that frighten me.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.