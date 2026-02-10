By John J. Miller

Kid Rock in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28. Photo: Andrew Thomas/CNP/ZUMA Press

Kid Rock looked like a pimp when he leaped onto the stage in a white fur vest Sunday night. By the time he left he had delivered an unexpected triptych of redemption.

His Super Bowl halftime show, sponsored by Turning Point USA, was pitched as an alternative to Bad Bunny’s performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Here was yet another pastime that broke into a partisan rumble between red and blue America. Members of each side lined up on social media to play their predictable parts.

Conservatives are supposed to approve of Kid Rock because he is an outspoken supporter of President Trump and disapprove of Bad Bunny because he has criticized Mr. Trump’s immigration enforcement.

For liberals, it’s the reverse, and many were eager to revel in what they saw as Christian hypocrisy. They asked a fair question: Why does the family-values crowd rally around a singer who embodies vulgarity?

I’ve been known to swear, but I try to avoid it. I’m also a churchgoer who enjoys Kid Rock. We’re both “Made in Detroit,” which is the name of a clothing brand that he bought and brought out of bankruptcy years ago. He still owns it. During part of his halftime show, he wore a baseball cap with “Detroit” emblazoned on its front panel. Many Michiganders noticed its Honolulu-blue color, the same as our NFL team, the Detroit Lions. We love the Lions not because they’re good, but because they’re ours.

In 2017, our hometown saw the opening of Little Caesars Arena, named for a local pizza company that went national, and now the home of hockey’s Red Wings and basketball’s Pistons. To celebrate, Kid Rock played six sold-out shows. I might not have bought tickets to an ordinary stop on one of his tours, but this felt like Motor City history in the making. My wife and I went with two of our kids, both teenagers at the time. Maybe we’re rotten parents. We did issue dutiful warnings about cussing and crotch-grabbing. We also had a blast. We still talk and laugh about what we witnessed.

Kid Rock is an amazing showman. That night he saved his best song for last. It’s called “Bawitdaba”—a nonsense word in the spirit of Little Richard’s “Awopbopaloobop.” The number begins with a propulsive groove of mounting energy, culminating in the singer’s signature line, which he hollers: “My name is Kid Rock.”

At our show, he served up the most gracious act I’ve ever seen at a rock concert. As the sounds of “Bawitdaba” filled the arena, Kid Rock strutted onto a runway in the center of the crowd. He crouched, ready for his line. Everyone wanted to hear him belt it out. Then, on the very beat of its anticipated arrival, the music stopped. Kid Rock stood up. He said: “I’d like to introduce my band.”

At this moment of maximum attention, he strolled around and talked about his backup musicians—the players whom nobody was there to see, but whose performance made the concert possible. When he finished, he reassumed his position on the runway, shouted his line and finished a raucous show.

His set on Sunday started with “Bawitdaba.” This time, there were no band introductions. Kid Rock just bounced around the stage and spat out his lyrics about “topless dancers” and “all my heroes in the methadone clinics.” This was the artist in his pure clown mode. It was the spectacle that Kid Rock fans expect from a Kid Rock show.

It was also the first of three parts. The second part was a two-minute strings performance by Antonio and Allison Marin. Classy and peaceful—and a little confusing in the moment—it was the opposite of “Bawitdaba” and Kid Rock, who was nowhere to be seen during this interlude.

Then came the surprising third part. Kid Rock was introduced as Robert Ritchie, his birth name. Wearing his Detroit hat and a jacket that made him look like an auto worker, he strummed an acoustic guitar and sang “’Til You Can’t,” a country ballad by Cody Johnson about finding time to fish with your dad and take phone calls from your mom. You can do these things, says the song, until you can’t. It’s poignant.

Then Mr. Ritchie said he’d been inspired to write a new verse: “There’s a book that is sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off/There’s a man that died for all our sins, hanging from the cross/You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance/’Til you can’t, ’til you can’t.”

In only a few minutes, he had told a three-act story about a fool who arrives at wisdom. It might be said that Kid Rock should listen to his own sermon. It also might be possible that someone was using him to talk to you.

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.