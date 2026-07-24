The Genghis Khan statue in Tsonjin Boldog, Mongolia, on July 16 , 2016. Photo: joel saget/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Those who catch Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” in theaters will see many “twists and turns,” to quote the opening of Robert Fagles’s translation of the epic. They won’t see Odysseus strangle a dozen maids who had betrayed his home and family in his absence, using a ship’s cable to create “nooses yanking their necks up, one by one . . . they kicked up heels for a little—not for long.”

Discomfort with violence plays a significant role in Mr. Nolan’s film. Its quality doesn’t depend on the accuracy of this portrayal. But the reality is that such discomfort is historically rare. All that 17th century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes got wrong in describing the way most people have tended to live as “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short” is that people’s lives were solitary. They weren’t alone. They were constantly menaced by people trying to kill them.

Look beyond myth to the known historical facts about Greece. One of the first Western works of history, by Thucydides, details Greece’s war with itself. Centuries after the events of “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” are reputed to have taken place, the city-states of classical Greece were a swirling eddy of shifting alliances and conflict.

Places with excellent historical reputations today, such as Athens, were capable of great cruelty. Thucydides relates that the Athenians justified their destruction of Melos, which remained neutral in its conflict with rival city-state Sparta, on grounds of a phrase usually translated to something like, “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.” That spirit usually prevailed in history. The best that losers in battle—and not only the soldiers—could hope for was to live. Even then, it would be under subjugation by a rival power. Or in slavery, a common practice everywhere and always. Torture was also a mainstay.

But one needn’t pick on Greece. The Romans, too, could be spiteful. How else to explain, say, the destruction of former rival Carthage in the Third Punic War? A pre-imperial Rome eradicated an already humbled power. Prior Carthaginian effrontery, such as the deaths of at least 50,000 Roman soldiers at the Battle of Cannae—roughly the amount of U.S. troops lost in the Vietnam War—loomed too large; ergo, Carthago delenda est. Don’t think people in the past couldn’t wreak great havoc without modern weapons.

Move past the West’s forebears and you’ll search in vain for large-scale, notable exception to this bloody record. Archaeologist Lawrence H. Keeley estimates in “War Before Civilization: The Myth of the Peaceful Savage” that 65% of primitive societies were constantly at war; 77% were at war once every five years; 55% were at war every year; 87% fought more than once a year; and 75% were at war once every two years. The overall rate of violent death varied widely in the past, but it far exceeded what we see today. Conflict claimed the lives of about a third of people in tribal societies, worse than anything seen in World War II.

We can’t ignore that war and other terrible conflicts and savageries are present in modernity. They’re the perverse fruits of technological and material advances that have enabled both unprecedented prosperity and unprecedented cruelty. But who really thinks that Genghis Khan (whose armies killed an estimated 40 million in a less-populated world) or Julius Caesar (who killed a million in Gaul and took as many prisoner, according to first-century historian Plutarch) wouldn’t have happily equipped soldiers with machine guns if they had them?

Despite all our lingering malice, moral conscience capable of recognizing evil is common today. Anyone who longs for a peaceful world won’t find it in the historical record, which is written in blood. Fantasists who imagine themselves adventuring through antiquity like Odysseus should understand that they’d more likely have been one of those he slaughtered.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.