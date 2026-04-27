By Kyle Smith

Photo: Mark Edward Harris/ZUMA Press

The movie industry has been declared dead more times than Jason Voorhees, and even leading Hollywood professionals have sworn that the industry has reached the Final Chapter. Filmmaker James Gunn, who in his position as co-CEO of DC Studios runs one of Hollywood’s most lucrative brands and directed last year’s “Superman,” blames filmmakers. “The movie industry is dying. . . . The number-one reason is because people are making movies without a finished screenplay,” he told Rolling Stone.

My friend and fellow movie buff Jason L. Riley argued recently that going to the multiplex is no longer worth the trouble: “It’s expensive and inconvenient. Home setups are more comfortable. Fellow moviegoers can be rude.” He added: “Younger generations raised on smaller screens can’t miss what they never experienced, and they seem mostly to enjoy staring at themselves on their devices.”

“The rap on Netflix buying Warners is this could be the end of moviegoing,” wrote another friend, longtime movie critic and Commentary magazine editor John Podhoretz, on X. “That’s wrong. Moviegoing is already over.” He predicted that “the movie theater as we have understood it will not exist in another decade.” Paramount is now in the process of buying Warner Bros.

I have a different take on the death of the cinema. It’s a myth. It isn’t happening. Cheer up, film lovers, things are better than you think. True, things have changed since the pandemic. But there are essentially two types of movies, and both are going gangbusters, albeit for different reasons.

Covid-19 did alter moviegoing habits. After the total box office surpassed $11 billion (all numbers domestic) in 2018 and 2019, no year since then has reached even $9 billion. Certain types of movies, such as romcoms, have more or less disappeared from the multiplex.

But an $8 billion industry (plus billions more overseas) is hardly bleeding out, and don’t forget about the importance of popcorn. Concession sales, whose profit margin has been estimated at more than 80%, total 36% to 39% of revenue at large chains such as Cinemark and AMC, an analyst told CNBC in 2023. That’s billions more.

A characteristic that Messrs. Gunn, Riley, Podhoretz and I share is this: We’re all past 50. When you’re my age, and you’re a movie critic, the people you meet at parties always say the same thing, which is: “Movies? I never go to the movies anymore. I can’t remember the last time I went out to the movies. Going to the movies is really annoying. I have a nice setup at home. Why would I go out?”

But creaky middle-aged grumps are always looking for an excuse to stay home. It’s a different story among the young: 87% of Gen Z Americans went out to at least one movie in the previous year, according to a Fandango survey, and they’re averaging seven visits per year.

This cohort is aware of the limits of phone life, which is why they love the ginormous IMAX screens. “Dune: Part Three” recently put up for sale a block of tickets and in big cities the opening weekend immediately sold out. Scalpers are offering tickets for up to $1,000. Gen Xers may remember when we all lined up hours early to see a Star Wars movie but our kids have topped that. They’re buying movie tickets eight months out.

Huge hits such as “Michael,” “Project Hail Mary” and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” have already arrived in 2026, with sales jogging well ahead of last year’s tally (up 23% as of April 12). The number of wide releases projected for this year is 113, up from 91 last year. What people are calling death looks a lot like growth.

Blockbuster numbers are expected for old franchises (Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Minions are all returning) and really old franchises (“The Odyssey”). “Toy Story 5” is coming. And a live-action “Moana” and another “Hunger Games” entry. The multiplex is humming.

As for the other kind of movie—the ones made for people over 30, the ones that bear some semblance to reality, the ones that are made to win awards—ticket sales really have cratered, because middle-aged folks prefer to watch them on our 85-inch TVs. Awards favorites like “Sideways” and “The King’s Speech” used to rake in money. That hardly happens anymore.

But that doesn’t really matter to filmgoers, because movies like this are still getting made. Today, tomorrow and 10 years from now, people will still crave prestige. Hundreds of new features get rolled out each year via gatherings such as the Sundance and Toronto Film Festivals. Far from supporting Jerry Seinfeld’s claim that “film doesn’t occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives,” being a filmmaker is (still) pretty close to the coolest thing a young person can be.

Financing these types of movies often involves years of scrounging, because there is little to no chance investors are going to make their money back. But every year, the pipeline fills to overflowing. This simply marks a return to a crowd-sourced version of the patronage model that supported artists for centuries. Moreover, big-bucks tech firms still pour money into arty projects; Apple is currently producing a Martin Scorsese film, “What Happens at Night.”

As long as American wealth is being created, some of it is going to be sluiced off into money-losing creative endeavors; everyone from orthodontists to tech billionaires loves to spice up their lives by buying into the magic of movies. Betting against American cinema, then, is like betting against the American economy. It may change, but it isn’t going to wither away, much less die.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.