By Howard Husock

Photo: Getty Images

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It’s apparently not the case that Winston Churchill once said anyone not a liberal at 20 lacked compassion, while anyone not a conservative at 30 lacked intelligence. Whoever made the observation (it may trace to Edmund Burke), it prompts me to reflect on my own political journey—and to wonder about its key turning points.

I was without doubt a young man of the left. As a writer for an “underground” newspaper in Boston in the mid-1970s, I was described by the Boston Globe as being its “most counter-cultural reporter.” It had started for me at my Midwestern high school, with a Village Voice subscription and a collection of peace and love buttons meant to shock its administrators. As an undergraduate, I attended Students for a Democratic Society meetings at Ohio State and drove a group of roommates to a Washington peace march. That people in that age cohort today would find socialism attractive makes sense to me. It’s a badge of rebellion and coolness—though not of deep thinking.

My turn rightward was gradual, not sudden. But were I to pick one essential event, it would be the purchase of a home at age 25. Marriage—a conservative institution—came first. But homeownership changed so much. Which is why it’s worrying how elusive it is for many today in an era of limited construction and high interest rates.

It was more than the mere fact of property ownership that changed things for me. As an owner, I was now invested not only in a home but in the health of a neighborhood and, by extension, the town of Brookline, Mass. The local hooligans breaking bottles in a park where my wife and I hoped our children would play were more than a nuisance. They were also a threat to our home’s value.

This concern brought us into the community. We entered a virtuous circle of neighbors with a common interest and joined a neighborhood association bent on fixing up the park. Paying property taxes led inexorably to an interest in local politics—and in the town budget. Higher taxes on top of a mortgage payment mattered, as did the quality of local schools.

We also became conscious of the status of rental units around us, including our own home. We afforded ownership by buying a two-family house and renting one side of our duplex, making us landlords. I defended this in my “alternative” newspaper, where a hard-headed accountant on staff had urged me to buy a home. When our town adopted rent controls, I became concerned that regulations might extend to our own property and lead to poor maintenance of apartment buildings because, as is the case today in New York, rents aren’t adequate to cover costs. Rent control opened wide the path to conservatism—and its concern about the value of markets and price signals and the costs of regulation. Former House Speaker Tip O’Neill really did say that all politics is local. It was for me.

Ownership wasn’t the only factor in a not uncommon journey from left to right, well-captured in memoirs such as those of Michael Novak and Michael Medved. I was fortunate to attend public policy graduate school, where a serious microeconomics instructor opened my eyes—and even criticized rent controls.

I was never a full-on true believer, to use Eric Hoffer’s telling term. In the back of my mind, I retained my father’s skepticism of the left. His naval service in World War II included duty in China as the war ended. He saw the civil war there first hand, including, he would remind me, the dead bodies Mao’s Red Army sent down the river into Shanghai. And there was a long debate at an Ohio State SDS meeting over whether marching protesters should stop at red lights. I thought we should, if only not to alienate those we sought to convert. I guess I was a closet pragmatist. That’s not the current left view, at least as far as I can judge from those pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked the Brooklyn Bridge and Holland Tunnel.

But ownership mattered a lot. Hence my current concern that it’s a challenge for Gen Z and millennials. Only 26% and 55% percent of those groups, respectively, own homes, according to one estimate. Other sources have it even more dire and consistently place boomers well ahead of both. Younger groups, moreover, are reaching that milestone later in life.

In the meantime, they may be voting for Zohran Mamdani or people like him. Owning a home quite simply gives one a stake in what we used to call “the system”—the benefits of savings, investment and doing one’s part to keep a community healthy, not to disrupt or overthrow it.

None of this means we should goose homeownership through artificially reduced down payments or federal “affordable housing goals” like those that helped seed the 2008-09 financial crisis. It does mean that localities should embrace some version of YIMBY (Yes-In-My-Backyard)-ism, making it easier to build new housing. Not only to help the young have a place to live, perhaps in the towns where they grew up, but to build a guardrail against socialism.

Mr. Husock is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.