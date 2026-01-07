Photo: Getty Images

Back in college I thought Bobby McFerrin’s song “Don’t Worry Be Happy” was the best advice I ever heard. I’m in the advice business now via my TV job. The other day while appearing on a panel show on Fox I told people not to worry. It was a financial news segment about Gen Z and credit-card debt.

“To begin with, don’t worry,” I said. “That’s most important.”

I went on to make a reasonable point about the dangers of accumulating credit-card debt, but added that, in many cases, if young people have a plan they don’t need to stress about incurring certain kinds of debt. Student loans are usually OK. So is a loan for starting a business. “Have a plan,” I repeated. “That’s the key.”

As the words “don’t worry” left my mouth, I thought for sure some viewer was getting ready to take to the internet in protest. I was right. “Oh, Tom, you really blew it re: Gen Z and debt,” some guy on X told me. “You don’t want them to worry about it? Then teach them not to get into debt in the first place!”

Yeah, I pretty much said that, in a better and more constructive way, but he didn’t hear it. All he heard me say was, “Don’t worry,” and he grabbed for his phone. I bet he thinks young people spend too much time on their phones. Also, if he is anything like the average cable news viewer, he took on 30 years of debt about 40 years ago, which he probably refinanced a few times, and is now starting to look closely at those Tom Selleck commercials and thinking about reversing the whole process.

He’s going to cash in but he wants the next generation to be very afraid.

I’ve seen his reaction before because “don’t worry” is a go-to refrain. I have two good reasons: Anxiety is bad and young people need to hear somebody say it.

Old people make young people worry without realizing it. Boomers and Gen Xers love nostalgia, and part of nostalgia is acting like everything was better in the bygone days. I remember my grandmother talking about the state of things when I was very young.

“The whole world is going to pot. Thank goodness I won’t be around to see it,” she said to me once.

The world was so terrible that she was thrilled to be nearing the end of her life? I thought that was pretty grim. Grandma would rather be dead than experience the life I’m about to live? It gave me pause. Then she gave me a cookie.

Old people like me should keep our dismal nostalgia to ourselves. Gen Z doesn’t need to hear it. We’re looking back but they’re looking forward. The so-called generation gap isn’t really a gap at all. It’s a difference in the direction we’re looking. We’re squinting at the sunset and they’re waiting for the sunrise.

This isn’t just about finances and debt. It’s about how we discuss all the news of the day. We talk about a mental-health crisis among young people, which is real. But we can’t forget that anxiety is at the root of most of it. The way we discuss the world can contribute to or alleviate anxiety. We need not look at the world through rose-colored glasses, but let’s not look at it through sepia-colored ones, either. That’s as bad as staring at your phone all day.

Mr. Shillue is a comedian and Fox News contributor regularly seen on “Gutfeld!”