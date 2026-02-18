By John Masko

Jean-François Paillard Photo: JACQUES SARRAT/Sygma via Getty Images

Johann Pachelbel is one of the most recognized composers of the baroque period. But unlike Johann Sebastian Bach or Antonio Vivaldi, Pachelbel’s name is known largely for a single piece. His “Canon in D” is ubiquitous—in movies and TV, as background music at classy events, and especially as a processional at weddings.

“Pachelbel’s Canon,” as it’s known, is played so frequently that professional musicians sometimes upcharge to play it, or at least heave a world-weary sigh when it’s requested. But many listeners today would be surprised to learn that this iconic work, written in 1680, was virtually unknown until about 50 years ago, or that we know it thanks almost entirely to the efforts of a single man: French conductor Jean-François Paillard.

I first encountered Paillard in the summer of 2005, when I was 13 and a voracious collector of classical CDs. I may have been one of the last new subscribers to the New Jersey-based Musical Heritage Society, the record club whose catalog of white-label reprints filled up the record cabinets of music-lovers nationwide for decades. My monthly allowance afforded me two discs each month at MHS’s $9.85 list price, or four if they went on sale at $4.98. This being one of those happy months, I greedily added to my online cart an album of Beethoven’s Triple Concerto with Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman and Daniel Barenboim; a two-CD set of the complete Tchaikovsky Quartets with the Borodin Quartet; and, rather less excitedly, one of the few other on-sale items: a disc of the works of Pachelbel and Johann Friedrich Fasch performed by L’Orchestre de Chambre Jean-François Paillard.

When I opened the box and saw that the first track on the latter album was Pachelbel’s “Canon in D,” I was disappointed. That must have been why it was on sale, I thought. Little did I know that this “Pachelbel’s Canon” was the original—the rendition that gave this piece its modern life. I put the disc on, ready to skip to Track 2 at a moment’s boredom, but found I couldn’t do it. I was transfixed.

Paillard’s performance of the Canon is remarkably slow; so slow that it commands attention. Unlike most renditions, which treat the piece as a long, mesmerizing exercise in layering, Paillard’s slow tempo allows him to build a new level of tension in each section, so that the sound seems to overflow into the section following. The string timbre becomes ever fuller and more urgent. We feel almost as if we are floating upward on a divine wind, through the concentric spheres of paradise.

One might easily call Paillard’s Pachelbel the most important eight minutes of recorded classical music of the late 20th century. Robert Redford used it in his 1980 movie “Ordinary People.” Two years after that, the Pachelbel/Fasch record hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Albums charts. And today, even though Paillard’s original has faded from public view, the “Canon” is as popular and well-known as ever.

As a conductor, I find the story life-affirming. Paillard was a consummate musical nerd. He studied mathematics at the Sorbonne and baroque performance at the Mozarteum University Salzburg. He was a baroque specialist who conducted an orchestra of 12 string players and a harpsichordist. Baroque ensembles weren’t the way to become a big name in the 1960s and ’70. They attracted recording contracts mainly because there were so few of them.

And in that environment, Paillard found a 300-year-old submerged gem—a bare manuscript with no performance directions, dynamics or instrumentation. He saw a hidden spark in those bare notes, applied his own romantic musical sensibility to them, and polished the product until it shone so brightly that nearly everyone in the Western world could sing its opening descending scale from memory half a century later.

Paillard passed away in 2013, but he did so having achieved something extraordinary. He recovered a lost artifact of genius and gave it back to us. Would that every musical life improved the world half as much.

Mr. Masko is a freelance writer based in Boston.