Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in ‘Slow Horses.’ Photo: Jack English/Associated Press

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Your favorite TV show may be on hiatus, even if the creators won’t admit it.

It’ll return . . . eventually. But the biggest streaming services can take their time getting shows out. Netflix took almost a decade to release five seasons of “Stranger Things.” Its young stars aged more quickly than the show’s timeline. More than three years passed between the release of the fourth season and the conclusion of the last season late last year.

Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has had a leisurely production pace. Two years passed between its premiere in 2022 and its second season. A third season could come this year—or not. It takes a while to make stuff up.



“It’s just not possible” for shows like the new “Harry Potter” series or “House of the Dragon” to come out annually, Casey Bloys, head of HBO and HBO Max, told the Hollywood Reporter. There are too many moving parts, too many effects shots. It’s unreasonable for viewers to demand a batch of episodes for such shows every year. So their return becomes like a rare astronomical event. Many viewers will have forgotten essential plot details. Some will have stopped watching.

Viewers of “Slow Horses” on Apple TV don’t have this problem. Even if I hadn’t waited until recently to catch up on all five released seasons (or “series,” as they call them in the U.K.), watching from the start wouldn’t have been an odyssey. The first two came out in 2022. The second three have come out annually since. The most recent released in fall 2025.

How does “Slow Horses” do what others can’t? Pre-existing material helps. The show is based on the book series by Mick Herron about British intelligence agents who screw up, but not badly enough to get kicked out of the service. Instead, they’re dropped in “Slough House,” a bureaucratic dead end overseen by legendary yet unkempt spook Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). Though this is supposed to keep them out of trouble, they get caught up in—and try to resolve—messy spy plots anyway. Each season has six episodes and goes through one book, which also simplifies things.

But other shows that aren’t released every year are based on books as well. And six episodes isn’t much different from a season order for a modern streaming show. Ten or fewer is common.

The “Slow Horses” secret, according to Douglas Urbanski, one of its executive producers, is that it’s made like a movie. Mr. Urbanski was a producer for the Oscar-winning Winston Churchill biopic “Darkest Hour,” also starring Mr. Oldman, among other films. He told me that the show relies on block shooting, which treats each season like a six-hour movie. The show uses one director a season and films based on actor and location availability, nonsequentially if necessary.

“Slow Horses” also blocks off a long window for everyone in front of and behind the camera to produce a cycle of 12 episodes: essentially, “shooting two seasons at once,” followed by a long break. While six episodes are being shot, “you’re typically in postproduction on the previous six, and you’re typically scripting and in preproduction on the upcoming six,” Mr. Urbanski said. “We’re busy doing something at all times.”

Hearing the process described this way, and seeing the results, I confess to being a bit mystified why it’s not more widespread. Mr. Urbanski is as well. “Our business has been doing it for over 100 years,” he said. “We’re not inventing the process.”

I have my own theories for the streaming struggles. Its novelty, and the self-regard of many people involved in it, may have convinced streamers they could re-invent the process. The fact that many platforms are also divorced from direct audience feedback, aside from what generates subscribers for the platforms the streaming services are attached to, could also confuse things.



“Slow Horses” exists in the same environment as other streaming shows. But its process has guided it successfully so far. And audiences won’t have to wait long for season six, which is already complete. Or season seven, which has finished filming. Or season eight, which starts filming in June. After what, for “Slow Horses,” is an unusually long delay, Mr. Urbanski said.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.