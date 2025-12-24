Photo: Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

By WSJ Opinion

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe.

Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry calls out the left’s double standard on female beauty; John Masko explains what some of the forgotten words from our favorite Christmas carols mean; Mary Julia Koch investigates the enduring appeal of Taylor Swift; and Kate Farmer argues that a good Christmas gift doesn’t have to break the bank.

But first, the war of ideas is waiting to be won . . .

Let the Heritage Foundation’s implosion be a warning to writers and thinkers: Don’t make an idol out of political power.

Donald Trump’s electoral success convinced some conservative intellectuals that there was virtue in being obnoxious. Because progressives are ruthless and aggressive, they decided, conservatives need to be ruthless and aggressive too.

Wielding power became the goal. By any means necessary. Ideas only got in the way.

Vince Lombardi said that winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing. But the legendary football coach knew that if the Packers didn’t practice, it wouldn’t matter what he said in the locker room. Without a playbook that the players could execute, Lombardi’s team would lose, no matter how much it valued winning.

A think tank’s job is to write playbooks, not to throw blocks and make tackles.

When I worked at the Manhattan Institute in the early 2010s, its then-president, Larry Mone, would often say that the purpose of a think tank is to “presell” ideas. The public can be leery of new solutions to hard problems. If you do a good job preselling your ideas, you make it easier for politicians to convert them into policy—eventually. It doesn’t happen overnight.

The Manhattan Institute motto back then was “Turning Intellect Into Influence.” We understood that success required patience. New York is liberal. We were conservatives. The war of ideas would be a slog. But it would be worth it, because we had the right solutions for the city’s problems.

Intellectuals should focus on ideas and leave the politics to the politicians. That’s how you change the world in a way that can’t be undone at the next election. That’s how you win.

—Matthew Hennessey

Don’t Hate Karoline Leavitt Because She’s Beautiful

Louise Perry

Progressive tastemakers launched catty attacks on the women of the Trump administration after the publication of the recent Vanity Fair article. The White House press secretary came in for particular scorn. They called her look artificial. But the left has its own aesthetic standards, and they’re no more genuine.

A Caroling Glossary From Christmas Past

John Masko

Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Associated Press

Most of our favorite Christmas tunes are decades or even centuries old. Some of the lyrics may be a bit mystifying now. What exactly is “figgy pudding?” What is a “wassailing bowl” used for? Enhance your holiday experience by learning the meanings of these terms.

It’s Still Taylor Swift’s Era

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

The scale of the Swift fandom is striking given the volume of music available today. For many fans, Ms. Swift’s world offers a point of common reference that can’t be found anywhere else.

Your Christmas Gifts Should Defy the Algorithm

Kate Farmer

Photo: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS

A gift need not be expensive or come from a targeted ad to be meaningful. In fact, the best gifts require not money but love and could never be dreamed up by a computer.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.

Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.