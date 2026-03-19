By James B. Meigs

Photo: olivier douliery/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

On this day six years ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom locked down his state. It wasn’t the country’s first Covid shutdown, but Mr. Newsom’s stay-at-home order was the most draconian. Forty million California residents were ordered to shelter in place. Within days, police were writing tickets for the crime of “watching the sunset” on a SoCal beach.

It wasn’t crazy to suggest people temporarily avoid gatherings where virus transmission was likely. But California’s edict went far beyond a nudge, carrying the threat of a six-month prison sentence. The federal government expanded its power too, telling landlords they couldn’t evict deadbeat tenants, for example, and censoring online discussions of the lab-leak theory and other unapproved topics. As the pandemic dragged on, almost all Americans faced serious restrictions on their freedoms. And those didn’t always let up after vaccines arrived or the virus evolved to become less deadly. In many communities, students wouldn’t return to full-time schooling for more than a year.

For most of us, Covid ceased to be a major health worry several years ago. The pandemic’s disruptions seem safely in the past. But I don’t think we’ve put that era behind us.

Commentary editor John Podhoretz theorizes that the 2008 financial meltdown had a hidden, long-delayed effect. Neither party was really held accountable for the crisis, he argues, though the public had a sense that financial fat cats ducked responsibility while ordinary Americans paid the price. That created an “extra-political populist rage” that smoldered mostly underground for years. It finally erupted in 2016 in the form of surging support for burn-it-all-down presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Since then both parties have been at war with themselves, with populists attacking, and often displacing, the old guard.

In a similar way, I believe the aftershocks of the Covid era are still rattling through our politics and public life. Prior to the pandemic, most Americans had moderately high trust in many nongovernmental institutions, including education, science, the medical system and the like. After 2020, that confidence collapsed. Trust in government, not high to begin with, actually rallied early in the pandemic, then plunged again.

There’s a reason for that. The pandemic revealed that, while the public trusted elite institutions, those institutions didn’t trust the public. When the Covid virus first arrived, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t allow independent medical groups to deploy their own tests for the virus. But then the CDC-approved test didn’t work. Crucial weeks of data were lost. As Covid spread, National Institutes of Health Director Anthony Fauci wanted the limited supply of masks preserved for health workers. So he fibbed and told the public masks didn’t work. A few weeks later, when health officials insisted everyone—even toddlers—should wear masks religiously, many Americans realized they were being spun.

At every turn, it seemed, our leaders and media worked to deflect Americans from uncomfortable questions and push them toward approved opinions and behaviors. When some people wondered if the virus could have come from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, Mr. Fauci proclaimed that lab-leak questions were “just conspiracy theories.” A campaign of professional intimidation and political pressure kept the lab-leak issue out of the public eye for nearly a year. Even then, the lead Covid reporter at the New York Times urged people to “stop talking about the lab leak theory.” The Biden White House also worked to silence Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and other critics of extended lockdowns. Here too, the media played the enforcer: “Georgia’s Experiment in Human Sacrifice” was how the Atlantic described that state’s modest loosening of lockdown rules.

But weren’t our public health officials just doing their best in a chaotic situation? That’s a comfortable assumption. And it’s what I thought at first. But our public health leaders failed to adapt as new information came in. For example, the rush to close schools was understandable. But as David Zweig writes in his book “An Abundance of Caution,” it soon became clear that children were at very low risk and schools didn’t play a big role in virus transmission. By spring 2020, millions of European children were returning to the classroom. But American officials sided with teachers unions over students. “The evidence was available that returning to schools was safe,” Mr. Zweig told me, “and it was ignored.”

America’s uniquely severe school-closure policies damaged an entire cohort of children. In some cases the delays in social and educational development will linger a lifetime. Lockdowns more broadly hit lower-income workers hardest, while leaving the laptop class mostly unscathed. But, as with the 2008 crisis, the supposed experts responsible for these disastrous policies never really faced a reckoning. Our political leaders also dodged accountability. In fact, some were exposed as hypocrites, as when Mr. Newsom was caught violating his own lockdown order to dine at the posh French Laundry restaurant. It would be hard to design a more effective campaign to make ordinary Americans distrust and resent our country’s elite institutions.

Much of this skepticism is justified. The pandemic revealed how eagerly our public agencies, academic institutions, and the media fell into ideological lockstep, ignoring scientific data and skeptical voices. But just as 2008 pushed many Democrats to embrace Bernie Sanders’s economic illiteracy, the post-Covid backlash has created an antirationalist cohort among Republicans. It should have been a warning sign when the MAGA right happily adopted a lifelong, far-left grifter like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In a perfect world, the proper response to the excesses of Covid would be diligent reform. Put sober, nonideological experts back in charge of our vital institutions. But that’s not how the politics of resentment work.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.