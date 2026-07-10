By Christopher Arbisi

Photo: Richard Ellis/Zuma Press

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My new Fourth of July ritual is to join friends for the holiday weekend in what New Yorkers call “the Rockaways”—a 10-mile peninsula jutting into New York Harbor off the southwestern tip of Long Island. The nine beach neighborhoods of the Rockaways are all fully part of the borough of Queens. Along its boardwalks and some of its finer boulevards, you can easily forget you’re in the city.

Last year I decided to do some surfcasting with the 10-foot saltwater rod that’s been sitting in my shed for the past 20 years. As a lifelong lake fisherman, I’d never caught anything from the beach before. On my first day, I met Rich. He fishes at the beach every morning after walking miles up and down the Rockaway shoreline. He’s the perfect example of the phrase, “Early bird catches the worm.” Actually, make that, “Early Rich catches the fish.”

Rich was a complete stranger but he gave me some tips and hooked me up with a choice lure from his own personal pack. I was surprised he didn’t strongarm me for fishing on his turf or make fun of my amateur setup. Twenty minutes after Rich walked off, I caught my first fluke. At 16 inches it wasn’t a keeper, but I had a great story to tell my friends that night.

This year when I went back to the Rockaways for the Fourth of July holiday I was hoping to see Rich again. Right after sunrise on day one, there he was, laughing at how dry and old my lure looked. He hooked me up again. Twenty minutes later, fresh lures in place, I had another fluke on the line. This same routine happened on days two and three, only on day three I hooked two. They were all small so I threw them all back, but keepers are a bonus to me. Since I always got a fish about 20 minutes after Rich walked off, I now call him “20 Minute Rich.”

My last morning on the beach was the actual Fourth of July. Right after Rich left me—and before I caught my first fish—I started reflecting on the nation’s 250th anniversary and how proud and privileged I am to be an American. Fishing lends itself to this kind of thing. My mind turned to the memory of my late father. He taught me how to hunt. During our 50 years together in the woods I never saw him shoot a deer. He spent all his time and energy teaching others how to do it. Like Rich, my dad was generous with his knowledge and always made sure you were good to go.

Today we often move too fast, forgetting to appreciate the simpler things and how what we do can help or hurt others without our even realizing it. We can all learn from actions like Rich’s, whether we are fishing, learning to do something new or simply being patient with a friend or loved one. We all have something to learn but we also have something to teach.

Mr. Arbisi is the deputy audio producer for the Journal editorial page.