Photo: Sergei Savostyanov/Zuma Press

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In one of the best classes of my college career, we took our final exam on the first day.

The English department’s fall seminar on Fyodor Dostoevsky had a required reading list of five works of fiction—more than 2,500 pages total—a professional-level term paper of at least 25 pages and weekly 2½ hour evening classes. But that’s not all. Students had to show up in August with two sharpened No. 2 pencils, ready to take an exam on the entire list. Anyone who failed would likely be heading to the registrar with a drop card before the first lecture.

The inverted structure sounds like the kind of cruel and unusual punishment that would have an undergraduate calling his parents in tears. In reality, the class was the first in the department to fill and the professor kept a spreadsheet to handle the waitlist.

News stories and surveys published in the past couple of years repeat the same doomer narrative: Universities must adapt their curricula as college students arrive with the attention-spans of fruit flies, illiterate and over-reliant on AI assistance. But lowering expectations is a mistake. Good students respond well to a challenge.

The college-literacy panic spiked when an article published in the Atlantic in 2024 revealed many students arriving at elite universities over the past decade have never read a full book in school. A study released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress in 2025 confirmed the trend, tracing a 10-point drop in 12th grade reading scores since 1992.

In response to this classroom reality, professors at even the most selective universities have begun to make concessions when designing syllabi. A history professor at UC Berkeley told the Daily Californian he now assigns 35 pages a week for an upper-level class in which he assigned 100 pages 20 years ago. A student-conducted review of syllabus archives at Williams College found humanities courses now require 10% to 15% fewer pages of reading than the same courses did in the early 2000s. These assignments often include excerpts, articles and digital media rather than books. And in the October report that led to a grading cap at Harvard, humanities professors recount trimming down and dropping reading assignments to satisfy student complaints.

This response does a disservice to students in the long run. As in any sustained physical or mental activity, the stamina required for reading comes with time. The more students read, the more they can read. Reducing reading loads for upper-level college courses will cause students’ abilities to atrophy further and limit their appreciation of rich texts.

When an instructor assumes nobody has read the book and repeats the content of assigned texts in lectures, even the best students stop reading. But when he sets a clear expectation that students will read outside class, and then makes those texts structurally integral to the course, magic happens. Students pick up the book.

My Dostoevsky professor gave the class a clear choice: read or fail.

I spent the summer before the seminar interning in Washington, which often meant reading on the Metro or paying $7.50 for a latte and a chair in a coffee shop to spend quality time with “Crime and Punishment.” The workload wasn’t easy. Many times I wanted to throw Raskolnikov into the Potomac to put us both out of our misery. But the more I read, the less I complained, until my motivation shifted from fear of an “F” to love for the author with whom I was spending time every day.

Sitting around a seminar table with my peers and my professor later that year discussing the full trajectory of Dostoevsky’s thoughts made every tedious chapter worthwhile. None of us would’ve gotten as much as we did out of the texts if we hadn’t made that investment upfront. And if the stakes weren’t so high, we may not have read some of the books at all.

The workload tested me but didn’t drive me away. I received the lowest grade on my college transcript in the seminar but learned more from the books and the professor than I did in the rest of my classes that semester combined. The following year, I registered for two more of his courses.

Failures in K-12 education and college admissions standards have delivered a generation of underachieving readers. But once students are in the classroom, the best thing a college professor can do is give them an incentive to try.

Ms. Gleason is a Robert L. Bartley Fellow at the Journal.