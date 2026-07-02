By James B. Meigs

Photo: Gina M Randazzo/Zuma Press

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In the film “Good Will Hunting,” Matt Damon’s character looks with disdain at a U.S. history book he spots in the office of his therapist, played by Robin Williams. “You want to read a real history book, read Howard Zinn’s ‘A People’s History of the United States,’ ” Mr. Damon’s character says. It will “knock you on your a—.”

When that movie came out in 1997, Zinn’s ruthlessly negative alternative history was poorly regarded by professional historians but beloved by legions of left-leaning readers. First published in 1980, “A People’s History” became popular mostly by word of mouth. It was the sort of book that a cool Marxist social studies teacher, the kind who sat cross-legged on his desk and asked kids to call him by his first name, might’ve slipped to his brighter students.

With periodic updates over the decades, Zinn’s opus ballooned to more than 700 pages. But its message could be summarized in two words: America stinks. The author believed most history textbooks offered only a whitewashed “nationalist glorification of country,” he told the New York Times. In response, he oversimplified the story in the opposite direction. America’s Founding Fathers? Just wealthy white men guarding their fortunes. Abraham Lincoln? A half-hearted abolitionist who was concerned about protecting “the interests of the very rich.” World War II? Sure, the Nazis were bad, Zinn concedes, but the U.S. and her allies didn’t really “represent something significantly different.”

“A People’s History” reads like a cross between a children’s book and a prosecutor’s brief. America’s downtrodden masses are uniformly brave and heroic; its leaders are one-dimensional villains. The author catalogs our nation’s every moral failure and unfulfilled promise. Every American should know about the evils of slavery and other stains on our past. But Zinn’s indictment scrupulously avoids the positive parts of the story. Other historians, including many on the left, slammed the book’s lack of context or nuance. “A People’s History is bad history, albeit gilded with virtuous intentions,” wrote historian Michael Kazin. “What he did was take all the guys in white hats and put them in black hats, and vice versa,” added Princeton’s Sean Wilentz after Zinn’s death in 2010.

Zinn wanted to challenge what he saw as the mindlessly patriotic standard version of our history. But the author’s litany of American injustices soon became the standard version. Pop culture figures including Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Bruce Springsteen and Danny Glover helped spread the Zinn gospel. The verdict from our cultural elite is clear. Only losers believe in the old ennobling stories about America’s past. The cool kids know that history is more like “The Matrix.” Once you see through the happy illusion, our nation is a dystopian hellscape.

Zinn’s acolytes also came after America’s kids. The Zinn Education Project and allied nonprofits produce teaching materials for children all the way down to prekindergarten. Topics include Climate Justice, Black Lives Matter and Abolish Columbus Day. In 2019 the New York Times launched a similar campaign. Its 1619 Project promoted an ahistorical claim that the American Revolution was fought mostly to defend slavery. Historians objected, but the Times shrugged off criticisms and backed a K-12 curriculum to spread the tendentious claims.

Like young Will Hunting, adherents to Zinn’s ideology flatter themselves that they bravely see through the pro-American propaganda on which they were raised. That’s a joke. The era of simplistically patriotic textbooks ended decades ago. It takes no courage to spout the anti-American platitudes of “A People’s History” or the 1619 Project. That worldview is now the default for most half-educated young Americans.

Recently, this America Worst sentiment has grown white hot on the left. We’ve seen college students rally on behalf of terrorist groups and repeat “Death to America” slogans. Voters are swooning over radical socialists, including one who has called our country a “f—disgrace” and bragged about wiping her hands on the American flag. But the populist right marinates in anti-Americanism as well. Tucker Carlson boosts vile claims that the U.S. government engineered the 9/11 attacks even as he defends Vladimir Putin. Podcast bros revive Zinn’s old debate about whether the Allies were the real villains of World War II. At both extremes, America’s enemies get a more sympathetic treatment than the U.S. itself does.

All of which makes for an awkward celebration of our 250th birthday. At a time when anti-American cynicism brings social cachet, embracing our country’s real history, in all its complexity, takes a bit of courage. We should never apologize for appreciating the gifts our Founding Fathers gave us: well-wrought democratic institutions and well-protected rights; a spirit of individual enterprise; and the ordered liberty of our free-market system, which in turn produced the world’s most dynamic economy. These are unprecedented accomplishments, still unmatched by any other nation.

Let’s celebrate the things that make American life awesome: our beautiful landscapes, wisely preserved in national parks and forests; our glorious pop music, from Frank Sinatra to Chuck Berry to Taylor Swift; the movies, our national art form (Mel Brooks recently turned 100 and is still making films); and everyday Americans, the nicest people on earth (ask all those visiting World Cup fans).

So, as we sail into this Fourth of July, put some big, fat American burgers on the grill, crack open one of those unfussy American lagers and offer up a hearty toast to the greatest country in the world.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.