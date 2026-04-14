Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

The anticommunist scholar Paul Hollander called those who took reverential tours of politically appealing countries “political pilgrims.” The less polite term: “useful idiots.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance aren’t idiots. Nor, as it turns out, were they very useful to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Messrs. Rubio and Vance both visited Hungary this year, the former in February and the latter a few days ago, to signal U.S. support for Mr. Orbán’s government ahead of Sunday’s elections. The drubbing he received illustrates the dangers of political projection.

In the 20th century, such projection was overwhelmingly, if not exclusively, a phenomenon of the left. Gullible American leftists such as Lincoln Steffens would sojourn to some communist backwater, go on a carefully managed tour and come back proclaiming, “I’ve seen the future and it works,” as Steffens said of the Soviet Union. There are still useful idiots on the left today. Last month some visited Cuba and blamed the penury there not on more than a half-century of Communist rule but on U.S. trade restrictions and sanctions.

There are shades of the left’s obsession with Cuba in how some on the right have treated Hungary. Mr. Orbán’s government deliberately befriended the American right. Hungarian leaders came to conservative conferences in America. American pundits, politicians and others went on lavish junkets to Budapest, where they had audiences with Hungarian political elites, even Mr. Orbán himself. Some moved there. Others got jobs within the patronage network Mr. Orbán built across many years in power.

It isn’t a perfect analogy. Cuba was and remains a brutal one-party dictatorship. Whatever deviations Mr. Orbán’s “illiberal state” (his phrase) made from constitutional governance don’t rate by comparison. And some of his stances were recognizable to conservatives from across the Atlantic: against the mass immigration that led to continentwide upheaval; against the progressive diktats of European elites; against the tyrannies of the European Union; for the family and traditional values. It was enough to convince some American conservatives that they had seen the future in a country smaller than Indiana and with fewer people than Michigan.

But the blinders of the political pilgrim occluded other facts about Hungary under Mr. Orbán. It was always curious for the champions of America First not to notice that Hungary under his leadership became friendlier with China, Russia and Iran. It was likewise strange for American conservatives to elide Hungary’s deteriorating commitment to economic freedom—and diminishing economic returns. And it’s damning that these supposedly conservative Americans either didn’t notice or didn’t care about the Orbán government’s rampant corruption, a byproduct of the institutional entrenchment his Fidesz party thought would ensure its hold on power.

That political putrescence, however, is what drove Péter Magyar, a former Fidesz insider, to challenge and ultimately to defeat Mr. Orbán, bewildering the right’s present-day political pilgrims. Lost in what Hollander described as “political daydreaming,” they forgot that other countries have their own politics, and that American politics map poorly onto other countries.

That should be a warning to those on the American left now confident that Mr. Magyar is some kind of blue-state moderate ready to take revenge on the Hungarian right. Hungary isn’t your political plaything. It’s a complicated and idiosyncratic place. If you don’t believe me, try learning the language.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.