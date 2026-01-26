By Kyle Smith

George Clooney in the Philippines on Nov. 16, 2025. Photo: Aaron Favila/Associated Press

It’s a grim time of year, what with the sun setting early, roads icing over and celebrities giving awards speeches.

At which point the charm dial has a tendency to go to zero while the insufferability gauge hits 11. People often write in to tell me, “I can’t believe you liked that movie, it stars Notorious Woke Hollyweird Lib George Clooney.” Or, “How can you praise the acting of Sean Penn? Don’t you know he’s pals with El Chapo?” Hanoi Jane Fonda is still considered a traitor by my readers (and, to be honest, me) more than 50 years after she did a promotional photo op with the Viet Cong.

Do I forgive her for that as a person? No, but she was and is an excellent actress, and if I couldn’t recognize that I wouldn’t be much of a critic. A lot of talented people are misguided or worse. Some are guilty of crimes. When I’m reviewing a piece of work, I put the “is this a person I agree with politically” question aside for the same reason I put the “is this a bad person” question aside. It’s too limiting. The art world is small and impoverished when you start applying a character filter. Errol Flynn, Bing Crosby and Jane Fonda’s dad, Henry, behaved terribly also. I’m not going to quit watching “Chinatown” because of Roman Polanski’s abhorrent behavior in the 1970s.

I wouldn’t shake Mr. Polanski’s hand if I were introduced to him, but when it comes to celebrities’ political stances—even obnoxious, strident or hypocritical ones—I really don’t care. Their politics are irrelevant to me (and, I suspect, many of you) because they simply don’t live in the same world we inhabit.

For one thing, celebrities are much, much wealthier than you think. They do their best to hide this, but when they buy and sell homes, it comes out. The middling stand-up comic Amy Schumer, who has one hit movie to her name (and it wasn’t even that much of a hit: “Trainwreck” was hardly “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”) recently sold her Brooklyn townhouse for $11 million. Two years ago Mark Wahlberg sold his L.A. mansion for $53 million.

Things that occupy other voters’ minds simply don’t occur to celebrities. They don’t care about taxes because they’re rich. They don’t care about public schooling because they either send their kids to private schools or live in ultra-exclusive ZIP codes. They don’t care about crime because they live behind high fences and are guarded by security details. You may have been bothered when the price of eggs went from $2 to $6, but Steven Spielberg wouldn’t notice the price of eggs if they were $60. Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t have to deal with bums on the subway.

So what do they care about? Abstractions that have little or nothing to do with them. Mr. DiCaprio’s big political issue is global warming. Mr. Penn has addressed himself to poverty in Haiti. Mr. Clooney had so few challenges in his own blessed life that he had to go all the way to Darfur to find some. How successful would you have to be in the U.S. for Darfur to be the main thing on your mind?

Moreover, most showbiz people who become major stars are well on their way by the time they’re 21. Bruce Springsteen, for instance, first picked up a guitar after seeing the Beatles on Ed Sullivan when he was 14. The very next year, he started playing professionally in a bar band called the Castiles. Barbra Streisand took a nightclub gig at 18 and became a Broadway star at 19. Seth Rogen dropped out of high school at 16 and has never had a job outside showbiz. Mr. Penn landed a major film role in 1981’s “Taps” when he was 20. Mr. Clooney, who grew up in Ohio and Kentucky, was a relative late bloomer, moving to Los Angeles when he was 21. But he was a working actor bumping around various TV roles in his 20s before he hit it big on “E.R.”

All of these people exited the real world and entered a land of art (or fantasy, if you like) when their brains were still forming. As Mr. Springsteen once put it, “I’ve never held an honest job in my entire life. I’ve never done any hard labor. I’ve never worked 9 to 5. I’ve never worked five days a week.”

So why listen to anything these people say about politics? When they start declaiming, all I hear is the sounds the adults make on the old “Peanuts” cartoons. Mwot-mwah, mwah-mwah-mwah-mwah. Moreover, in recent years celebrities seem to have begun to realize that, though almost all of them are Democrats and hence big donors to the party, they aren’t helping their cause by bloviating about politics. They seem to be in the early stages of a “write checks, but shut up” phase of political activism. Which is why, at this year’s Golden Globes, nobody mentioned President Trump, and there was only one fleeting, jokey reference to him as part of the setup to an unrelated joke.

I like France a great deal, I’ve been there many times, yet I don’t care about what the French say about the United States because they don’t live here. Neither do the celebrities. They live somewhere else. Especially Mr. Clooney. He lives in France.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.