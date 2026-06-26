Knicks fans in New York on June 18. Photo: Zhang Fengguo/Xinhua/ZUMA Press

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I’d lived in New York for all of 15 days when the Knicks won the NBA championship.

Before the final round started, I’d been paying attention in a vague sort of way to my hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. I knew that the Knicks had steamrolled them in an embarrassing 4-0 sweep of the Eastern Conference championship. My loyalty transferred to the Knicks; the better team won, and it seemed fitting to root for my future home.

I watched Jalen Brunson and his soldiers take the championship at a backyard on the Upper East Side. I listened to the shouts of joy echo through the whole neighborhood. The group I was with went straight to Midtown, experiencing the crowds firsthand. Along the way, we joined in with others bursting into song, cheers and shouts of “Knicks in five!” Shoulder-to-shoulder in a sea of blue and orange, I knew then as I know now that I will never forget being a part of something so monumental.

The natural inclination of longtime fans is to look sideways at Johnnies-come-lately. Us “bandwagon” fans skipped the losing streaks and lean years. There’s a sense that we didn’t earn the right to celebrate because we weren’t there for the hard times.

Though it may be true that a bandwagon fan only cares when the winning starts, there’s a special, effusive joy that comes when a whole city embraces its sports team. The bandwagon fans helped build up the hype to a perfect crescendo when the Knicks won. Without us, I’m not sure the celebration in Midtown would’ve been quite so electric.

Sports offer you the chance to participate in something bigger than yourself. That’s critical to the human experience but dying in our modern culture. New Knicks fans might never have experienced it before. Joining the mass support may bring them back next season.

In the two weeks since the Knicks won, I’ve yet to go a day without seeing some sort of Knicks paraphernalia in the city. I will proudly wear my hastily-bought merch for a long time. I want to commemorate the victory, but also to remember the feeling of being a part of it. I gained a greater appreciation for the game, made connections with other fans and used my newfound knowledge to make new friends in a new place. Plus, my dad is elated that he finally has a sports watcher in the family.

Though I started as a temporary fan, I’m not one anymore. I’m a Knicks fan for life—and I’m not alone.

Ms. Pidcock is social media editor at Free Expression.