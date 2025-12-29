By Kyle Smith

Sightseers at New York’s Rockefeller Center on Dec. 24, 2025. Photo: Jeremy Weine/Getty Images

This week is the time of year when New York’s streets teem with visitors from out of town. They’re identifiable by their habits of forming human chains, moving at a torpid trickle, stopping frequently and thrusting their pointing fingers into the sky. Many will be overheard to utter these words: “It’s a nice place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live here.”

Wrong.

New York is a frustrating, confusing, crowd-choked, hellishly expensive and demented place to visit. But it’s actually pretty easy to live here, as I have done since 1992.

New York puts on a magical air in the frenzied days around Christmas: the cheery holiday decorations on the Journal’s Sixth Avenue office building and neighboring ones, the nearby Rockefeller Center Christmas tree with its stately promenade and charming skating rink, and the amazing synchronized light show projected on the façade of Saks Fifth Avenue half a block east of that. But Midtown in the holiday season brings with it a certain feeling of being overwhelmed, bordering on a strong suspicion that one is about to be bodily crushed to death, with only a chalk outline on the sidewalk to mark one’s former existence.

Living in New York is different. Not everything is as blindingly expensive as Midtown in the holiday rush. Once you get away from the core, parking and restaurants are much more reasonable. I’ve been enjoying free street parking in my Upper West Side neighborhood for many years. Housing is the most obvious strain on the pocketbook. But New York wages are higher than the norm. And more than two million of us live in below-market, rent-regulated apartments that carry strict limits on rent hikes, typically around 3% a year. Yes, unregulated rents and mortgages can be absurd. But homeowners have enjoyed a decadeslong surge in property values, interrupted by only occasional downturns, that has made living here a smart investment.

New Yorkers save on expenses related to cars because many don’t need or have one. The subway and bus system will take you anywhere you wish to go for $2.90—going up to $3 next week—with a $36 a week cap. At rush hour, the trains run every two to four minutes; at odd hours, the wait is more like five to 15 minutes, but that’s what podcasts are for. Though the trains can be crowded, they’re efficient, and riding is a lot less stressful than negotiating traffic.

The big problem—for families, anyway—is the nightmare of schooling. Private education is generally unaffordable for all but the plutocracy, and most of the government-run schools are disaster zones. Even here, though, there are options. Thirty years ago, couples who announced they were expecting were typically asked, “So when are you moving to the suburbs?” because there were so few acceptable public schools. Yet some of the city-run schools (placement in which depends on where you live) are pretty good. And some 150,000 students attend, as my children did, the hundreds of free charters, such as those in the excellent Success Academy network. These institutions, though publicly financed, are privately run, hence untethered to the influence of the pernicious teachers unions.

Another big change compared with the early 1990s is that New York women aren’t particularly afraid of most streets after dark. Spectacular crimes may make the papers every so often. But mugging stories, once a routine subject of cocktail-party chat, are now uncommon. Nor do cars parked on the street tend to get broken into often.

Sure, living space is tight, but the flip side of density is that everything is nearby. It’s so easy to walk everywhere that New Yorkers automatically get a base level of exercise. My apartment is a one-minute walk from the subway, one minute from a couple of good, affordable takeout restaurants (Indian, Chinese) and two-minutes’ walk from a McDonald’s. I rate its coffee superior to what’s poured at Starbucks, Pret a Manger or Dunkin’ Donuts, all of which have locations nearby.

Many other chain restaurants, adorable bakeries, funky second-hand shops, two public libraries and even suburban-style retailers such as Target, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are within a half-mile walk. For those who dislike fetching their own goods and meals, almost every place is happy to deliver, quickly.

A summer day in Manhattan’s Riverside Park. Leco Viana/Zuma Press

Heading in the other direction, I also live a two-minute walk from Riverside Park, a gorgeous swath of greenery to which I stroll daily for peaceful river views and the usage of two dog parks (small and large). Within five minutes of my living room are seasonal outdoor cafés, a sand volleyball court, bike and jogging paths, and a handsome tableau of New Jersey. Those who live in upscale suburbs may have equivalent pleasures, but usually they require the hassle of getting in the car. It’s liberating, even exhilarating, not to be chained to an automobile the way one is in, say, Los Angeles.

New York is a big, complicated machine that, though not cheap, largely works well for those who can afford it. And it tends to defeat even the most zealous efforts of the most ideologically impaired mayors, such as Bill de Blasio and—starting this week—Zohran Mamdani, to interfere with it.

True, the city would be devastated if all of our billionaires left. But billionaires are smart people, and they know that if Mr. de Blasio couldn’t create a Moscow on the Hudson, Mr. Mamdani probably won’t be able to either.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.