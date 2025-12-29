WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geopolitics in Plain Sight's avatar
Geopolitics in Plain Sight
6d

Zohran Mamdani is the talk of NYC right now, but almost nobody knows what actually shaped his worldview.

Everyone's debating his policies—almost nobody is examining the deep-state style ideological ecosystem that formed him.

I've mapped that machinery out in a new post for readers who want to see what's hiding in plain sight and be EARLY, not late, to this conversation.

Don't be the last person to understand what's really happening. 👇

https://substack.com/@geopoliticsinplainsight/p-183385879

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
Dec 29

Most of this is reasonable, but the idea that subway trains arrive at regular intervals is laughable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture