By Meghan Cox Gurdon

Santa Claus at a soccer match in Germany on Dec. 21. Photo: Goldberg/Zuma Press

It was Christmas Eve, a few years ago. All was bright, and weirdly calm. Young adults were strewn around the living room, smiled upon by their grandmother, who sat in her accustomed place.

Every December my mother came to stay, and every day of her visit she occupied the same spot on the sofa. There she drank her morning coffee and her evening Chardonnay. From there she issued statements of love, deliberately provocative political opinions informed by her favorite broadcaster, NPR, and a continual stream of what she called “observations” and “helpful suggestions” related to child-rearing that might have been neutral and well-intended but, at the time, stung me (and to a lesser extent, my husband) like poisoned darts.

Comments felt like criticism. Suggestions implied incompetence. To my lasting regret, I didn’t react to these apparent barbs like a person imbued with seasonal good cheer, and so our Christmases weren’t always of the silent variety.

Yet here we were. The world in solemn stillness lay.

I asked my mother: “What is up?”

She turned a seraphic countenance to me and drew an upraised forefinger across her mouth in the gesture of one who has sworn herself to silence.

“You’re not talking?”

My mother pressed her lips together and shook her head. Her eyes were twinkling.

Somehow, and I still don’t know how it happened, late in life my mother saw the wisdom of sometimes keeping her thoughts to herself. She didn’t stop talking altogether, which would have been awful and more pointed than the curare-tipped comments from her blowpipe. But from that night onward, she no longer offered domestic commentary or advice, however altruistic or correct she must surely have understood herself to be.

It was a gift to me and my husband (no sense of being needled) and therefore it was also a Christmas present from my mother to herself (no irritated replies!). It was also, indirectly, a gift to her grandchildren. Three years later my mother was dead, but not before she and I had laid things smooth between us. The forbearance she had chosen had been the balm we both needed. The cycle of provocation and reaction—which ran in both directions; I was no innocent there—could no longer turn.

Now, to my dismay, I find that I am the woman whose comments at family gatherings are sharper than I intend, or are at least received that way. I don’t mean to jab, but sometimes I do. Things come out of my mouth that seem to me innocuous and well-intended, but they’re received as though by victims of an ambush.

Most of the mothers of grown families I know find themselves in the same predicament, inflicting unintentional injuries with words they don’t realize carry a payload. Witticisms that we think will get laughs come across as insults. Observations about an adult child’s career or a grandchild’s behavior pierce with the force of judgment. When a sharp response comes from those younger than us, we too are hurt. A lot of us midlife women “are riding on the same Struggle Bus,” as the viral sensation Melani Sanders puts it in a forthcoming book for women who have reached the age where they “simply do not care much anymore.”

I’m at that age, but unlike Ms. Sanders of the We Do Not Care Club—formed after she had a bad day and uploaded a comic rant to social media about her sublime indifference—I do care. My Struggle Bus is full of wives and mothers who are trying, against all habit and the training of decades, to keep from imparting our superior knowledge of marriage, family life and domestic best practices to younger people who might benefit from our experience.

We’re trying to clam up. The effort makes me think differently of the stereotype of mature women going around with pursed lips, as if they’ve been sucking on lemons. I used to think that expression was intended to display disapproval of young people and their foolishness. But my theory now is that the old ladies are pursing their lips to prevent any comments from escaping. They have a lifetime of useful advice that they know is unwanted and they’re trying to keep from blurting it out.

What the memory of my mother’s Christmas sacrifice teaches me is that none of this is anyone’s fault. We dart-throwers and bus-riders once had the job of knowing the schedules and shoe sizes of everyone in our families, organizing everyone’s leisure activities, procuring everyone’s wardrobes and arranging all the food we ate. I myself was responsible, at one point, for clipping 120 fingernails and toenails a week.

Back then, our word was law. Now, our words are kind of annoying. It is unpleasant to recognize, but it makes emotional sense. Our job is no longer to manage the family. It is to respect that our former dependents are sovereign adults. We can be forgiven for wanting to set them straight. They can be forgiven for resenting it.

Ms. Sanders does a bit about this, of course: “We do not care if we hurt the younger generation’s feelings. We said what we said.”

Eh, I’m not there yet. I don’t want to hurt the younger generation’s feelings, and it’s too late to apologize to the older generation for all the times I took things the wrong way. The best I can do is pipe down and get it right from now on. So this Christmas, if there is a silent night, I hope it’ll be at our house.

Mrs. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.