Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg News

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I’ve lived in New York City for more than four months now. Among the many surprises my new city has granted me—the unpleasant frequency of F train delays, the pleasant rarity of rats—is that my new acquaintances are almost always shocked to learn I ever hoped to live anywhere else. When I tell them that I lived in Washington, D.C., for more than three years, and that I had hoped to stay there forever, they’re horrified. New York is the greatest city in the world, and Washington, they insist, is a terrible place full of conniving political hacks.

I’ve heard just about every epithet directed toward Washington. It’s soulless. There’s no art or literary scene. It’s impossible to make friends because the city’s residents are pathologically self- and status-obsessed.

I found this picture of the city I loved both inaccurate and unfair. For one, I don’t think young people anywhere, let alone in New York, are free from social climbing and myopia. But such a negative view of the capital city is undeniably consistent, and I now find myself constantly defending the honor of my former home.

For Washington and me, it was love at first sight. I was 16 and had come for—don’t laugh—a slam poetry competition. I cracked under the pressure, and my team didn’t do very well. I spent most of my week there in a distinctly adolescent, circular, selfish misery. And yet, I at least appreciated the place in which I was being so wretched. Near the end of the trip, my teammates and I walked around a charming neighborhood of rowhomes. I pricked up. I could live here one day, I said out loud to no one in particular.

I moved to Washington almost exactly six years later. My then-boyfriend and I spent the days before our college graduation assembling Wayfair furniture in an apartment we found in the city’s Northwest quadrant. The apartment turned out to be a debacle of almost biblical proportions. It constantly flooded, and building management always waited weeks before making repairs to our walls and floors. There were roaches and ants, and a neighbor down the hall who smoked so much weed we could smell it in our bedroom.

But still, there were perks. Our building was a few minutes away from a park with serene hiking trails. We spent Saturday afternoons walking down to Georgetown to window-shop and sip iced coffees along the waterfront. The bus I took to work in the morning was inconsistent, but the route was a scenic journey through the city’s leafiest neighborhoods.

Once we could afford it, we moved to a little rowhome in Capitol Hill. The place was perfect—and, as I frequently complain, $2,000 a month cheaper than our current apartment in Brooklyn. The rowhome looked like a postcard, with bay windows and a redbud tree out front. It was only a few blocks from the Capitol Building. When the weather was nice, we’d go on leisurely evening walks along the National Mall. We dodged crowds on the Fourth of July and on Halloween, a group of friends came over to help us pass out candy to hundreds of trick-or-treaters. Even though the townhouse was only 900 square feet, we frequently packed more than 50 people inside for roaring parties. When the temperature dipped below freezing, a circle of guests would still crowd onto our tiny back patio to smoke.

There is a battery of practical reasons why I loved Washington. I find the city’s rows of quaint townhouses to be far superior to New York’s hulking brownstones. All the best museums are free. The city is more approachable than New York, but there are still plenty of smart and interesting people doing smart and interesting things there. While New York still feels like a foreign land, I immediately felt at home in Washington. It’s a city of nerds, a place filled to the brim with wonks and grown-up debate team captains, people who are unselfconscious in their zeal for the outwardly mundane.

But I also love Washington because of the person I became while living there. It’s the city where I became an adult. It’s where I had my first real job, where I had my first real apartment and where I lived when I got married. It’s also where I learned to make friends I didn’t meet in school, and where I decided to start serving Negronis and sidecars at parties instead of bottom-shelf vodka and PBR. I moved to the city as a desperately eager 22-year-old with a few ill-fitting blazers and a dining table that had as of late been primarily used for playing beer pong. I left with plenty of material improvements—thanks, Williams Sonoma wedding registry—but also more than my fair share of internal tune-ups.

I wrote most of my upcoming book at the cafe inside the Folger Shakespeare Library, near the Capitol Building. The book is chiefly about Gen Z and risk-aversion, but it’s also about growing up. And I grew up so much during my time in Washington. Perhaps I was so hesitant to leave because it’s where I became the person I most legibly recognize as myself. But part of growing up, too, is knowing when it’s time to take a leap and trying something new. My heart might still be in Washington, but at least it’s only an Amtrak ride away.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.