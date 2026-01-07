WSJ Free Expression

Neural Foundry
This is such a refreshing take on celebrity culture. The point about social media being "the most self-defeating thing humans have ever done" captures something alot of us feel but don't articulate. I deleted Twitter last year and it was scary at first, like loosing a limb, but turns out the world keeps spinning just fine. Foy recognizing she doesn't have authority beyond her craft is almost radical these days.

Dan McRae
About the time I canceled my subscription to the WSJ (that I had had for over 20 years), I said to myself- I wish the WSJ’s opinion section would defect to TFP. I’m glad to see you all on Substack (even if under the WSJ banner) and it looks like you are off to a good start.

