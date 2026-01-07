Photo: Yui Mok/Zuma Press

By WSJ Opinion

columnist Louise Perry explains that while communism works well in a family, it doesn't scale without force; comedian and Fox News contributor Tom Shillue counsels Gen Z to drop the anxiety and let the sun shine in; poet Joseph Massey argues that the late Brigitte Bardot's warnings about Muslim immigration weren't so crazy after all; and Brenda Cronin praises the famous girl detective Nancy Drew.

But first, a Hollywood miracle . . .

Opinions are like smartphones; everybody’s got one.

When I was a kid you could really run your mouth. It didn’t matter much what you said. The only people who might hear it were the poor dummies who happened to be standing within earshot.

If you got your facts wrong, you could bluff your way through. If some joke you tried didn’t land, you could try another one without paying much of a price. Anyone who didn’t like your sense of humor, or your politics, was free to excuse himself.

That’s all still technically true. You have the right to excuse yourself from any conversation at any time—as well as the right remain silent. But most of us aren’t satisfied keeping our thoughts to ourselves or sharing our wisdom only with close friends and family.

Those stakes don’t feel high enough any more. The world has to know, too.

The invention of social media may be the most self-defeating thing humans have ever done. We tell on ourselves all day long. We pick fights with strangers and leave a trail of incriminating comments that we soon forget. The internet remembers forever.

If you’re lucky, the stupid and impulsive things you post on social media go unnoticed. If you’re unlucky, and most of us are unlucky, you pay. Public stupidity follows you around like a bad credit score. You can’t shake it.

Good news from Hollywood—growth is possible. Take it from Emmy-winning British actress Claire Foy:

What I believe and who I am and where I stand on things is constantly in flux, as much as it is for everyone else, and I have absolutely no authority to discuss or proclaim about anything other than what I do as an actor . . . If you’re just making noise for the sake of it, then you should probably shut up—so I tend to shut up.

In fairness, that wasn’t always the case. Ms. Foy, who starred as the young Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s “The Crown,” has in the past offered her opinions on a variety of hot topics. She once confessed that she wanted to “violently hurt” a man she saw carrying an anti-#MeToo sign at a protest. And, like so many celebrities, she has used vulgar language to describe Donald Trump.

Now, she says, she has seen the light. Better late than never.

Ms. Foy is far from the only performer to have bored us with predictable political opinions. But she is one of the few to have learned from her mistakes. Credit to her for resolving to keep the trap shut. We could all learn from her example.

It calls for a toast: To the Queen.

—Matthew Hennessey

Louise Perry

Communism does work well—within a typical family unit. Ignoring lessons from human nature and all of history, New York’s new mayor seems to think that kind of love-based sharing can be a model for large-scale governance. He’s in for a rude awakening.

Tom Shillue

Photo: Getty Images

For some reason, older generations want to make sure younger ones are worried about their futures. This is nonsense. The future is bright. Anxiety is bad and young people need to hear somebody say it.

Joseph Massey

Photo: Eric Feferberg/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The late actress had a second act decrying the negative effects of mass immigration from Muslim countries into France. For this, her country punished her and elites shunned her. But she was undaunted. She should serve as an example for others.

Brenda Cronin

Photo: Richard B. Levine/Zuma Press

The charming tales of Nancy Drew have delighted readers for generations. The teenage detective faces her biggest challenge yet as her stories begin to enter the public domain. But we can be confident that her appeal will endure.

