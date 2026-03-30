By Kyle Smith

Photo: Frank Hoemann/Sven Simon/Zuma Press

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When thinking about the 20th century’s most laudable business figures, you should keep in mind that one man made a business from scratch that led to his becoming the eighth-richest person on earth, did it while maintaining for more than half a century 100% ownership of the company, forever changed people’s lives for the better all over the world, and left a company that to this day has no direct competition.

Happy 100th birthday, Ingvar Kamprad. You might know him better by his initials IK and the initials of his mailing address as of 1943, EA.

The IKEA founder, who died in 2018 after transferring his interest in the company to a foundation, was born on March 30, 1926, in a rural part of Sweden known for its difficult-to-farm soil. At 5, young Ingvar discovered he could buy matchbooks in bulk and sell them door-to-door for three times what he’d paid for them. As a 17-year-old college student, he founded IKEA (initially selling pens and other small items), borrowing the equivalent of $63 from a local bank. It would be the only financing he ever sought.

Kamprad’s most gobsmacking achievement, however, wasn’t something so crass as making a fortune. Long before every guy with a pizza-delivery app boasted that he was going to “change the world,” Kamprad did.

His furniture business began with his serving as a middleman who connected makers to buyers. But by the time he opened his first showroom on this day in 1953 (his 27th birthday), he understood how cocooning could be a dazzling spectacle. Thanks in part to the promise of free coffee and rolls, plus a deal with a local hotel, people started flocking to Nøwheresville, Sweden (the town of Älmhult, where he died), for this one-of-a-kind marvel. No statistics are available on how many people immediately got pregnant at the partnered hotel, but let’s just say that after a day of gazing upon Ingvar’s paradise, a lot of folks got that Lurvig feeling.

IKEA didn’t open its first U.S. store until 1985, in suburban Plymouth Meeting, Pa. But its most notable effect was on urban living. In 1990 it opened a large site in Elizabeth, N.J., easily accessible by bus from New York City and a boon to just-starting-out New Yorkers who don’t own cars.

After two decades of urban decline, young people were deciding cities were worth returning to. IKEA’s model rooms provided a vision of cozy comfort and affordability to neurotic urbanites worried that they were too weird to start their own nuclear families and feeling Fyrkantig about the impossibility of cramming two people’s stuff into a studio with the kind of square footage normally associated with federal incarceration.

Here, announced Kamprad, was how to make do with 600 square feet. Or 400. Would you believe 250? His displays were awe-inspiring, like the caveman dioramas in the Natural History Museum, except they were guiding us to a streamlined, uncluttered future instead of a grunting and miserable past.

So enticing were Kamprad’s layouts that IKEA became much more than a retailer. It was a vision of adult responsibility that showed off, in a slightly whimsical way, how enticing it might be to take the plunge. IKEA stores are designed as journeys: You set off on a sinuous, exotic path with new mysteries and delights revealed around every bend. It’s like the Yellow Brick Road of domestic bliss. Young couples saw the possibility of Yes. Yes, you can build a life together. Yes, you can afford this. Yes, you can fit everything you need in that starter flat. Yes, you can refuse your parents’ ugly furniture and get your own new things. And yes, you can make babies. The Gladstad bed is right there waiting for you; try it out until you’re Släkt.

Kamprad’s achievement was comparable to inventing Barry White records, red wine and bearskin rugs. And when the Glimra in his customers’ eyes led to the arrival of youngsters, no problem! Bring them right along to the store for Swedish meatballs and lingonberry soda. Park them at Småland play area, where the giant ball pit implicitly promises a solid starter dose of all known childhood infections that will give your little ones a healthy immune system and go shopping for adorable kid furniture, charmingly retro wooden toys and brightly colored soft goods.

More than one child? Stack ’em up! My two kids grew up sleeping in a Mydal bunkbed in an 8 by 12 foot room, their books and toys happily nestling in a Billy bookcase. Years before they came along, my then-girlfriend, now-wife and I gained confidence in our teamwork when we jointly assembled an intricately complex multi-element Pax wardrobe. Whenever we lost a part or broke something, we’d simply email IKEA and get a replacement. IKEA gets that life is a process of committing errors and forgiving them.

Sniglars can snigger all they want at the budget-conscious designs, the shelves molded out of sawdust, the plastic cups with the ’70s aesthetic. Whatever. Let the designer snobs go buy their furnishings from a Svindla. For millions of us, IKEA helped us create the most beautiful things we can aspire to: a home and a family. Ingvar Kamprad, you’re the Besta.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.