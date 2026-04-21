WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
4h

To utilize collective solutions to keep children from social media, send children to a school where kids aren’t on social media. Make agreements with other parents to keep the whole class off social media. Or having no phones until a certain age.

Voluntary collective solutions.

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
4h

I think that you’re right even though unfettered access to the internet is a big problem.

In Australia, adults can’t access parts of Substack. England has parts of Substack that they block also. Not obscene. Political. Not children, adults.

I’d like to argue. But I can’t.

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