By Sarah Baird

Brittany Murray/Orange County Register via ZUMA Wire

My son was born five months ago into a world that feels uncivilized. In recent years, I’ve read about mass child rapes in England and vandalism and destruction on elite college campuses. Enthusiastic calls to “eat the rich” and “globalize the Intifada.” Urban violence unleashed repeatedly in the name of racial justice. Billions in Medicaid fraud in the Midwest. It appears our society is at the mercy of those hacking away at the pillars of Western civilization.

These times make clear that I need to teach my son to be civilized.

How do you teach a child moral formation? It’s more than eating with utensils or muting your phone in public spaces. It means adhering to behaviors that are learned by example and intentionally cultivated. We become uncivilized when there’s widespread failure to live up to these virtues.

Unfortunately, “civilized” has become a dirty word. It’s politically incorrect. To identify something or someone as civilized implies that some people and things are uncivilized, and therefore bad. But if the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that there are bad people and bad cultures. They’ve all either refused to abide by the norms of merit and moral responsibility that uphold our civilization or proven incompatible with them. If I want to raise my son well, I must provide him with moral tools so that he doesn’t become uncivilized, too.

Civilization on the societal level begins in the home. It’s where my son will learn to say “please” and “thank you” and where he’ll first learn the word “no.” At home, we’ll show him unconditional love and teach him the difference between right and wrong. It’s the first place where he’ll learn to respect authority and the rule of law. If my son isn’t raised to recognize authority at home, he won’t recognize it in the public square and will likely subvert it. Civilization decays when the rule of law is disregarded.

We’ll also teach my son to build. A civilized child learns to create, not to destroy. He’ll start with a LEGO set, but eventually he’ll build things that are meant to last: a toolbox, a computer, emotional resilience, a family. I’ll teach my son to care for the items he acquires and the relationships he forms, and he’ll learn that the most valuable things require careful maintenance. This will teach him to contribute to society, not only to take from it.

Civilization takes hard work, and the child who’s raised to build will dedicate himself to that work and defend what he’s created. He’ll meet life’s hardships with patience and fortitude. If my son isn’t raised to build, he won’t stop those who seek to exploit or destroy what is commonly held.

Raising and sustaining a civilized child means teaching gratitude. Gratitude for the Herculean achievements of those who bequeathed the Western tradition they’ve been blessed to inherit. Gratitude for the profound books they read, debate and live by. Through the words of great men and women, our children inherit ideas. Through ideas, they’ll build upon our civilization.

I also hope to raise my son with a good sense of humor. In cultures of honor, humor is dangerous. Jokes can be taken for personal insults that impugn one’s honor and require a violent response. Humor is a powerful tool of free expression and a cornerstone of civilized society. Petty disagreements can be resolved with laughter and self-deprecation. If a child can develop a good sense of humor, he can look past small differences and find common ground with his fellow citizens. A civilized person can peacefully overcome what an uncivilized person can’t.

Ms. Baird is the dean of the Solomon Fellowship at Tikvah.