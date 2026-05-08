Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti rebuts Democrats’ energy blame game; Jack Butler surveys Donald Trump’s changes to D.C.; and Gil Troy remembers Ted Turner’s mess.

But first, let’s raise the curtains . . .

Places Please

—Matthew Hennessey

You may have noticed a new insult on the political playground: theater kid.

It’s a nonpartisan slur. I’ve heard it leveled at Ted Cruz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with equal zeal. Once these camera-hunting pols may have been dismissed as attention hungry “drama queens,” but that term is too old and moldy to hurt anybody’s feelings in the internet age. “Theater kid” is more capacious—it implies a commitment to performance and a need for public validation that goes back to childhood.

A drama queen sees opportunities and takes them. A theater kid lives for this stuff.

The problem with using “theater kid” as an insult is that it’s too general. For a snub to do real political damage it needs to be specific. It has to zing. John Adams called Alexander Hamilton the “bastard brat of a Scotch peddler.” Fighting words. Someone—perhaps it was Teddy Roosevelt—snarked that William McKinley had “no more backbone than a chocolate eclair.” Ouch.

Donald Trump basically ended Jeb Bush’s political career by calling him “low energy.” It worked because it hit the bull’s-eye in a satisfyingly specific way. “Theater kid” doesn’t quite have the muzzle velocity it would need to join the ranks of history’s greatest digs.

Now, a confession: I was a theater kid. I did my first play in the first grade and never stopped raising my hand for a chance to get on stage. That wasn’t all I did. I was a good high school baseball player. I could shred a little on the guitar at a time when that could do a lot to increase your homeroom cred. And I was into government and politics. I earned a week on Capitol Hill with Washington Workshops.

But nothing paid off better for me socially than being a part of the drama club. I kissed more girls on stage than I ever kissed in real life.

Of course there was a trade-off. There always is. But being called names by jocks and burnouts was well worth it. I got to do things with girls during dance rehearsals that would have gotten me slapped or suspended had I done them in the hallway. Teenage me had no other venue for anything half as intimate and thrilling.

The curtain has long since come down on my drama days, but the burnouts and jocks are still calling people names. I don’t let it bother me. There’s nothing wrong with being a theater kid.

Na-boooo: Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is one of those guys who always misses an opportunity to shut up. On Thursday, he posted an AI-generated image of President Trump in a shallow grave on Bluesky, the Twitter knockoff for millennial former journalists. The photo was captioned, “If Only.” Most people don’t begrudge an actor his politics. It’s a free country. If you need to pop off once in a while, go ahead. But someone did just try to kill the president two weeks ago, so you might consider whether it’s really responsible to fantasize publicly about his demise. — M.H.

It Ends With a Settlement: After an explosive public legal battle, actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a deal to avoid trial. Ms. Lively had originally accused Mr. Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set of the 2024 film “It Ends With Us,” and attempting to tarnish her reputation. Mr. Baldoni responded with a suit of his own that claimed Ms. Lively and others defamed him. The public feud between these minor-league Hollywood players was a favorite of internet rubberneckers. While the parties might save themselves some money, calling off the lawyers does have the negative effect of taking their names out of the news. Thankfully, there’s always more celebrity drama to come. — Emma Camp

In happier times . . . Photo: Nicole Rivelli/Associated Press

28 Jump Street: Most people aren’t interested in going back to high school after graduation. Kacy Claassen, 28, isn’t like most people. Per Gothamist, she enrolled at Westchester Square Academy in New York last month under a fake name and pretended to be 16-year-old recently moved from Ohio. She claims to have done so under coercion from a friend, who sought some form of “public assistance” that returning to school would unlock. The attempted scam didn’t last long. Ms. Claassen forgot to hide her Facebook page, which revealed her real age. It’s an oversight worthy of a forgetful high schooler. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal impersonation and trespass. — Jack Butler

Matthew Continetti

For Republicans, the numbers are grim. Gasoline prices rise and President Trump’s standing falls—along with the GOP’s chances this November.

The price hike is a consequence of Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Yet the irony is voter backlash to this supply shock benefits the Democrats—the very party that believes high prices for oil and gas are necessary to achieve the fabled “green energy transition.” The same party that’s spent the past generation promoting policies that restrict fossil fuels and leave the U.S. vulnerable to hostile powers.

Jack Butler

Photo: Jessica Koscielniak/Reuters

Some of the president’s changes to the capital and to the government are sensible. Others may induce eye-rolls, but are otherwise hard for all but the most devoted haters to get too exercised about. Still others verge on the monarchical.

Gil Troy

Photo: Robin Rayne/ZUMA Press

By inventing the frenetic world of instant news in the 1980s, Ted Turner got rich but unintentionally impoverished American democracy. Turner, who died Wednesday at 87, founded CNN, the 24-hour Cable News Network. Alas, the constant noise of around-the-clock news undermined reporters’ commitment to “objectivity,” while uncorking a savage partisanship polarizing America.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.