By Novi Zhukovsky

Anti-Tesla protesters in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2025. Photo: Jay Janner/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

When aerospace manufacturer SpaceX transitions from a private to a public company, it’s expected to break records as the largest stock market debut in history. It’s also likely to make its founder and chief executive officer, Elon Musk, the world’s first trillionaire. The left has already seized on this as evidence of capitalism’s foundational defects. In fact, it’s a sign of our economic system’s strength.

The math works like this. SpaceX’s IPO, scheduled for Friday, allows investors to purchase shares at $135 apiece. If all 555.6 million Class A shares are subscribed, the company will grow by $75 billion, reaching an overall valuation of roughly $1.77 trillion. Since Mr. Musk owns approximately 43% of SpaceX’s equity—a stake that also gives him crucial voting control over the company’s management—his portion comes out to $841 billion. Added to the $273 billion in stock and options he holds in Tesla, that sum will tip his fortune into the trillionaire bucket.

Progressive politicians and left-wing media are clutching their pearls. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) declared in May that “nobody should be a trillionaire” and called for the government to “tax the damn rich.” Days later, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), rallying at a “Fight the Oligarchy” event in Maine, cited Mr. Musk’s vast wealth as evidence of the “brokenness of the current economy.” The media has piled on with headlines like “SpaceX IPO Could Make Musk a Trillionaire at Your Expense in ‘Massive Wealth Transfer’ ” and “Think Musk the billionaire was bad? Brace yourself for Musk the trillionaire.”

This response is hardly surprising. Revulsion over outsize wealth erupted with the first American billionaire, oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, in the early-20th century, and it has been carried on by progressives and socialists ever since. Given that a trillionaire is simply a billionaire multiplied by 1,000, it’s only logical that critics would treat this milestone as a 1,000 times worse.

These critics are making a key error. They assume that wealth can only be accumulated through exploitation—an argument recently advanced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.)—or inherited. But that isn’t how works in the U.S., where labor laws and antitrust enforcement are designed to constrain predatory wealth accumulation. To sustain wealth at this scale, as James Pethokoukis, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute argues, “almost certainly” means running a company that is “doing something that people value very highly.”

In Mr. Musk’s case, his fortune is almost entirely tied up in two such companies. Tesla, which he took over as CEO in 2008, was worth roughly $1.5 trillion when markets closed on June 11, and is the largest American electric-vehicle manufacturer. SpaceX, which he founded in 2002 with the long-term goal of establishing human life on Mars, has pioneered reusable rocket technology that eliminates the costly practice of discarding rocket components into the ocean after a single use. It has partnered with NASA on space launches and has built out Starlink, a satellite network providing global internet access.

Mr. Musk’s companies have kept America at the forefront of two of the defining industries of our era, employed tens of thousands of American workers, and—by going public, as Tesla did in 2010—given ordinary Americans the opportunity to share in their economic success. As Yale University economist and Nobel laureate William Nordhaus concluded, innovators tend to capture only 2.2% of the total value their advancements generate; the rest of the benefits flow to consumers.

Mr. Musk’s political engagements raise legitimate questions about his ability to leverage his wealth for influence in the White House. But critics were calling billionaires a policy failure long before Mr. Musk’s political controversies. And ultimately, even Mr. Musk’s vast wealth didn’t protect him from a public falling out with the president.

The wealthy, moreover, don’t typically allow their fortunes to rest idle. Mr. Musk used nearly all of the proceeds from the sale of PayPal to fund his next ventures, funneling $100 million into SpaceX and $70 million into Tesla. Others have used their profits to fund charitable endeavors, pledging to give away the majority of their wealth—among them Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Mr. Musk joined the club in 2012.

Philanthropy is certainly honorable. But “if you’re an entrepreneur who’s built a two trillion dollar corporation, you have already created tremendous value for society,” says Mr. Pethokoukis. “To think that you need to apologize for that, or compensate society in some way, is just weird.”

Ms. Zhukovsky studied economics and government at Dartmouth College.