WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Houk's avatar
Brent Houk
9h

In rebuttal, I give you Eric Gregg. https://www.tiktok.com/@pitchingninja/video/7591886494353132855

It was a farce. I wonder how anyone thinks that is better for sport than the automated instantaneous line calls at major tennis tournaments.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture