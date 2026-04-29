By Jonathan Shapiro

Umpire Andy Fletcher in Cleveland on April 20. Photo: David Richard/Associated Press

There is nothing good that can’t be ruined by technology.

Major League Baseball’s Automated Balls and Strikes System, aka the “robotic umpire,” allows players to challenge on-field calls. Now in its inaugural season, it has already become a standard feature of the game.

I’m not opposed to innovation. The introduction in 2020 of a “zombie runner” placed on second base at the beginning of extra-inning games is a convenient fiction to encourage a quicker denouement that keeps night games from going too deeply into the next day. In 2023 MLB implemented a time clock that minimizes delays between pitches and innings and improves the game without sacrificing its integrity.

ABS, however, stops the game in its tracks and destroys the pace of play. And it does so for the spectacularly uninteresting purpose of conducting a spot audit of the umpire’s competence. This shifts the crowd’s focus away from where it should be, on the contest between hitter and pitcher, and redirects it to an artificial and irrelevant contest between umpire and robot.

Those who laud ABS for ensuring accuracy misunderstand the game itself. The nonfan sees the diamond shape of the field and wrongly imagines that exactitude is a baseball virtue. It isn’t. While the distances from pitcher’s mound to plate and between the bases are always the same, uniformity is an illusion. No two playing fields are alike. Much is left to the whims of the home team’s management. Each team gets to decide how far the ball has to be hit for a home run by determining where to put the outfield fences.

The amount of foul territory, which influences the number of foul outs, depends on how much seating area owners are willing to sacrifice. The very speed of the batted ball is affected by the unique composition and maintenance of each team’s home playing surface, from the height and moisture of the grass to the rock content of its infield, as selected by the team’s owner.

Even allowing that robotic umpires do improve accuracy, it comes at too high a price.

We may boo and want to kill the umpires on occasion, but can we at least agree that they’re human? They spend years learning their craft. They attend umpire schools, pay their dues, work endless, low-wage assignments in the minor leagues while suffering through heat, travel and angry fans.

As long as there has been baseball, umpires have played an essential role. The best are elected to the Hall of Fame, reflecting the respect of the baseball community. Some of the greatest personalities in the sport were umpires. Reducing umpires to servants of machines ignores the game’s history and hurts the integrity of the sport.

But it does more harm than that. Sport mirrors society. In his monumental, multipart documentary, “Baseball,” Ken Burns used the sport to explain the role of race and labor relations in American history. At a time when AI is causing cataclysmic changes in the American workforce, ABS is an example of how technology alters the most fundamental aspects of our lives to favor robots over people.

And it ignores the pedagogical value of the umpire position.

“Judges are like umpires,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts said in the opening statement of his 2005 nomination hearings. “The role of the umpire and judge is critical. They make sure everybody plays by the rules.”

“My job,” the chief added, “is to call balls and strikes.”

Critics may debate whether the two jobs are really so similar, or whether Chief Justice Roberts has lived up to his goal of impartiality, but no one can doubt the power of his language. Described by Harvard Law Professor Roberto Tallarita as “[p]erhaps the most successful metaphor in modern legal discourse,” it remains the chief’s most quotable line to date.

As a lifelong baseball fan and former trial lawyer, intimately familiar with the fallibility of umpires and judges, I have often wanted to boo both. One of the great and abiding joys of our nation’s two great pastimes—baseball and public trials—is the privilege of complaining about the boneheaded decisions of those dressed in black and blue.

With the privilege of booing comes the responsibility to respect the person in authority and accept his or her decision. This lesson is never more powerful than when the umpire accidentally makes a mistake. For the game to continue, the teams must accept the mistake and move on. It’s a lesson Americans need to remember on and off the field.

Sadly, ABS shows every sign of being the last step toward complete automation of umpiring. The robot will eventually rule on every ball and strike. Those who think this will automatically lead to perfection have never experienced a technical outage, glitch or had their account hacked.

They have also never understood that baseball is art, not science. It’s a human endeavor made sublime by striving for impossible perfection. Its beauty is different from that which mathematicians find in elegant equations and from what astronomers see in the ordained revolution of the planets. Analysts try to render its actions into numbers, turning the infinite variables into something predictable, but statistics aren’t what makes baseball our American game. It’s the people on the field, including the umpires.

Mr. Shapiro is author of “How to Be Abe Lincoln: Seven Steps to Leading a Legendary Life.”