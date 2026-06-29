By Zaki Cooper

Vice President George H.W. Bush and Sen. Joe Biden, along with the Biden family, on Capitol Hill on Jan. 3, 1985. Photo: Lana Harris/Associated Press

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Look closely at the Great Seal of the United States and you will find a bald eagle clutching olive branches and arrows, a symbol of strength tempered by the desire for peace. Yet it could easily have been something altogether more ancient. When the Founding Fathers first gathered in 1776 to choose an emblem for their fledgling republic, Benjamin Franklin proposed Moses parting the Red Sea, accompanied by the motto: “Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God.” He was overruled and yet, in a sense, his instinct prevailed. The nation that emerged from that revolutionary moment has never truly set aside its religious ethos.

For all the ways in which the U.S. has been remade and reinvented across 250 years, its religious character endures not as a relic, but as a living force. The U.S. remains one of the most religious countries in the Western world.

Understanding why requires going back further than the Declaration of Independence. The story begins a century and a half earlier, with the Pilgrim Fathers, English religious separatists who crossed the Atlantic aboard the Mayflower in 1620, seeking a land where they might worship freely. A decade later, John Winthrop stood aboard the Arbella, bound for New England as the incoming governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, and delivered what would become one of the most consequential sermons in American history. Drawing on the Prophet Micah, “to do justly, to love mercy, to walk humbly with our God,” he set out a vision of a godly community, a city upon a hill. America, in other words, was conceived not merely as a place, but as a purpose.

This sense of providential mission ran deep in the revolutionary generation. Many colonists saw their struggle against British rule through an explicitly biblical lens, identifying with the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt, a people liberated from bondage and guided toward a promised land. Herman Melville, writing seven decades after independence, captured the feeling precisely: “We Americans are the peculiar, chosen people—the Israel of our time; we bear the ark of the liberties of the world.”

The Founders themselves occupied a broad theological spectrum, from the devout to the deistic. John Adams and James Madison were men of Christian faith. George Washington was an Anglican and spoke in the language of providence. Thomas Jefferson believed in God while rejecting miracles; Benjamin Franklin in a creator and a moral order. Some of the Founders were skeptics. Thomas Paine, in his “The Age of Reason,” was critical of organized religion. Despite their differences, these men understood that the republic they were building rested on foundations that transcended politics. The Declaration makes this explicit from its very first principles: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The Liberty Bell, which became the defining symbol of the American Revolution, carries an inscription from the book of Leviticus: “Proclaim Liberty Throughout all the Land unto all the Inhabitants thereof.” The verse evokes the biblical Year of Jubilee, a time of freedom, of debts canceled and slaves released. That the emblem of a modern democratic revolution should be drawn from ancient scripture tells us something profound about how Americans have always understood themselves and their nation.

It tells us something, too, about why religion hasn’t faded in the U.S. as it has across much of the Western world. As many as 66% of American adults identify as Christian; overall religious affiliation stands at around 70%, while belief in God reaches above 80%. Church attendance in the U.S. dwarfs that of the U.K. The paradox (for European observers, at least) is that the U.S.’s strict constitutional separation of church and state may itself have nurtured this vitality, keeping faith free from the restrictions of the establishment and allowing it to compete, adapt and endure.

The statistics are reflected in the nation’s ceremonial life. Presidents routinely invoke God or a divine being while taking the oath of office. Washington himself set the tone, declaring it “peculiarly improper” to begin his presidency without fervent supplication to “that Almighty Being who rules over the universe.” Two centuries later, Dwight D. Eisenhower put it more plainly still: “Our form of government has no sense unless it is founded in a deeply felt religious faith.”

In many ways, the U.S. has changed almost beyond recognition since the founding. Yet this thread—biblical, providential, persistent—remains woven through the fabric of national life. As the fireworks light up the sky this summer, they will illuminate a nation that is, at its core, still recognizably the one its Founders imagined: restless, ambitious, and, above all, convinced of a higher purpose.

Mr. Cooper is co-founder of Integra communications. He previously worked for Queen Elizabeth II and Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks.