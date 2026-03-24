By Lois McClatchie Miller

Muslims pray in London’s Trafalgar Square on March 16. Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA/Shutterstock

Thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square last week to break the Ramadan fast. Rows upon rows of people knelt, segregated by sex, conducting and amplifying Islamic prayers in one of Britain’s most recognizable public spaces. The event was warmly endorsed by political leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as a celebration of religious freedom and inclusion.

But that principle—religious freedom in public—isn’t applied evenly in the U.K. And the inconsistency reveals not only legal overreach, but a troubling hierarchy of beliefs.

In recent years, Britain has introduced “buffer zones” around abortion facilities. Within roughly 150 meters (about 500 feet), any activity authorities deem capable of “influencing” a woman’s decision is prohibited. The stated aim is to prevent harassment. In practice, the law has been enforced in ways that go far beyond anything most Americans would recognize as protest. Christians have been investigated, fined and even prosecuted as criminals for standing silently in public spaces while praying.

Consider the case of Adam Smith-Connor, a British Army veteran. In 2022 he paused on a public green space across the road from an abortion facility in Bournemouth. He said nothing. He carried no sign. He simply prayed silently for a few minutes, back to the clinic, obscured from view, reflecting on a past abortion involving his former partner. For this, he was convicted and ordered to pay thousands of pounds.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce faces criminal charges for silently praying near a clinic in Birmingham. At one point, officers asked her directly what she was doing and arrested her after she replied that she “might be praying” in her head.

The contrast with events like the Trafalgar Square gathering is striking. Public religious expression is celebrated as a sign of tolerance. Elsewhere, solitary and silent prayer is treated as a potential offense.

The issue isn’t whether Muslims should be free to pray in public. The question is whether that same freedom applies equally to others—particularly when their beliefs conflict with contentious left-wing assumptions embedded in public policy. Islam, often treated as a protected minority faith in Britain’s political culture, holds clear teachings on the moral status of the unborn. Many Muslims believe abortion is wrong except in limited circumstances.

This raises an uncomfortable question for the architects of Britain’s current settlement: Where does Islam sit in the hierarchy? Is it above Christianity, but below the prevailing pro-abortion orthodoxy? Or does its favored status extend even when its teachings collide with that orthodoxy?

British politicians haven’t yet had to confront that tension directly. It is easier to celebrate religious expression in the abstract than to reconcile and accommodate competing moral frameworks in practice. But the contradiction can’t remain theoretical forever.

If silent Christian prayer near an abortion facility is deemed too “influential” to permit, can Muslim Iftar prayers be permitted within the buffer zones around abortion clinics? The question will surely present itself sooner rather than later.

Ms. McLatchie Miller is a British writer and social commentator.