A Thai vessel after an Iranian attack near the Strait of Hormuz on March 11. Photo: Handout/ROYAL THAI NAVY/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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The long-term consequences of war with Iran are unknown. The short-term results are obvious: America and Israel are winning—bigly. Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion, the U.S. has struck more than 5,500 targets in Iran. The regime’s leadership was wiped out in the campaign’s opening moments. Its successors hide in bunkers and safe houses.

U.S. and Israeli fighters and bombers dominate Iran’s skies. America is hitting Iran’s war machine, while Israel targets the regime’s apparatus of repression and its nuclear program. The regime’s capacity to retaliate has deteriorated. Ballistic missile attacks are down by 90% and drone attacks by 83%. The Iranian navy is underwater.

Iran’s internet connectivity is shut down, so it’s hard to know what’s happening inside the country. Hence most press coverage focuses on Iran’s external behavior. The cost has been real. At this writing, seven U.S. servicemembers have been killed and 140 wounded; 31 Israeli civilians have been killed and more than 1,400 hospitalized; and oil is above $90 per barrel.

When reporters and analysts describe Iran’s retaliation, however, they rarely stop to consider what it says about the regime. They’re too busy to ponder what Iran’s missiles, drones and mines reveal about the nature of the Islamic Republic: what it’s willing to do to survive and why it poses an unacceptable risk to the United States.

The fact is that Iran’s conduct in the war shows exactly why it must be crippled. True, military action carries a price. Yet in lashing out against the world, the Iranian regime has made its own best case for U.S. intervention.

The first thing Iran tried in response to Operation Epic Fury, for example, was to expand the conflict. To date, Iranian forces have launched missiles and drones at 12 countries, including at nations thought to be friendly with the Islamic Republic. The attacks not only targeted U.S. military installations, but also transportation, energy and residential infrastructure. Iran made no effort to protect civilians.

This “Yosemite Sam” strategy of firing wildly in all directions shows that diplomatic niceties are meaningless in dealing with fanatical, authoritarian regimes. Iran’s capability to damage, kill and disrupt U.S. allies and partners is proof that its weapons are an intolerable threat—one tolerated for far too long. Fortunately, Iran’s regional escalation backfired. It’s more isolated than ever before.

Unable to win a direct assault, the Islamic Republic turned to its proxies. On March 2, Lebanese Hezbollah opened a second front by launching missiles and drones at an IDF base in northern Israel. The assault hasn’t gone as planned. Hezbollah, having suffered tremendous losses in its previous war with Israel, is a ghost of its former self. And the Lebanese government says it may use this opportunity to disarm Hezbollah after decades of terror.

Iran’s “Ring of Fire”—its terrorist tentacles stretching from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon into Yemen—is still a danger to regional stability. While the Houthis have sat out the Iran war thus far, their ability to upend maritime traffic in the Red Sea puts global commerce at risk.

Iran’s strategy is to maximize economic chaos, thereby forcing President Trump to end Operation Epic Fury before it achieves its objectives. Central to this plan is harassing vessels in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s geography allows it to close the Strait of Hormuz, barring entry to the gulf and disrupting energy flows.

Iran has attacked ships transiting the gulf and attempted to mine its waters. The U.S. has responded by destroying mining vessels and threatening even harsher reprisals. This isn’t the first time the Islamic Republic has closed the strait. During the tanker war, a theater in the Iran-Iraq War in the late 1980s, the U.S. Navy reflagged and escorted oil transports to ensure safe passage. It may happen again.

What gives the Islamic Revolutionary Guard the right to hold a dagger to the world’s throat? Why must the United States and Israel abide by the IRGC’s rules? What possible rationale is there to allow these thugs to obtain nuclear weapons?

The regime is governed by militarized gangsters coated with a Shiite veneer. It demands immunity lest it shut off global energy supplies. That is the very picture of Islamofascism. A world that allows terrorist groups to hold entire peoples hostage doesn’t deserve to be called “developed.”

Scan other U.S. op-ed pages, however, and you’re more likely to see denunciations of Mr. Trump than of the gang willing to burn everything down. You will encounter the following arguments: Operation Epic Fury is an unnecessary, costly war of choice. It’s an unconstitutional distraction from more important matters, such as deterring China. It’s another example of Mr. Trump’s “smash-and-grab presidency.” It could be remembered as a colossal, hubristic misjudgment. Better to end it now and “see how this plays out.”

What’s most striking about this commentary is its certainty. There’s little doubt among these opinionmakers that military action against Iran, especially under Mr. Trump, will end poorly. They barely engage the Trump administration’s case that diplomacy has reached its end and that Iran’s missile stocks, support for terrorism and oppressive governance posed an unacceptable threat to the region. They don’t credit the possibility that a weakened Iran, much less a transformed Iran, will deprive both Russia and China of a key ally. They ignore the prospect that enforcing red lines drawn against Iran will boost U.S. deterrence worldwide.

If democracies grant the initiative to rogue regimes, then there is no “liberal international order.” There is an authoritarian order. And if this is how the current Iranian regime behaves, how much more reckless would it be with intact missiles and drones, well-armed and well-financed proxies and nuclear bombs?

To think that negotiations will slake the appetites of terrorists is delusional. To say a situation can’t be addressed through force is to throw up one’s hands in defeat. The Iranian regime’s conduct in the war reveals it to be thoroughly irresponsible and malign. Superpowers don’t cower before such a regime. They beat it.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.