WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
2h

Could not agree more. Doing otherwise is how one AI behaved in the tests described in this paper- arXiv:2602.14740v1 [cs.AI] 16 Feb 2026 . The result- “GPT-5.2 in open-ended scenarios exhibits precisely this liberal optimism, believing that avoiding escalation serves mutual interests, even when facing competitors who exploit that restraint ruthlessly. “

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture