Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith remembers the U.S. bicentennial; D.G. Hart thinks our Fourth of July celebrations need more drama; and Zaki Cooper stresses what America owes to the Bible.

But first, let’s see what we can get away with here . . .

The High Price of Empty Threats

—Matthew Hennessey

Iran tested the limits of its “nuisance license” this weekend.

Anyone with a younger sibling may recognize the behavior. Mischievous children cause small amounts of trouble for the purpose of scoping out the limits of official discipline.

I don’t mean to suggest that Iran is being childish when it throws missiles at its neighbors and attacks oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Most kids are innocent; they act on impulse. Tehran acts with villainous intention. It knows exactly what it’s doing and why.

I’ve been thinking about the nuisance license for a long time, struggling to put a frame around manipulative behavior we’ve all witnessed and understand intuitively. We see it on the world stage and we see it in our personal and professional relationships.

In any environment where the obligation to enforce the rules comes with significant burdens to the enforcer, the troublemakers operate with a nuisance license.

Cops ignore deliberate provocations and minor infractions because they’d prefer to avoid the paperwork. The hoodlum understands he’s been granted a nuisance license.

A teacher lets a troublesome student get away with disruptive behavior simply to avoid having to call parents after school. That student has a nuisance license in his backpack.

President Trump tries to minimize Iranian provocations so he can avoid giving the order to light up the skies over Tehran. These engagements are costly and risky—a burden Mr. Trump would prefer not to bear. So he calls Iranian behavior “foolish” and pretends the regime is still negotiating in good faith. He grants them a nuisance license.

My experience as the parent of an intellectually disabled child with an oppositional and defiant personality has taught me the power of the nuisance license. I’ve been in more standoffs than I care to count over the years. I’ve made every empty threat it’s possible to make—from “I’m happy for you to sit here on this bathroom floor forever” to “Christmas is canceled if you don’t stop shouting.”

Some use their nuisance license when they think they can get someone else to do their fighting for them. Nightclub bouncers know how this works. The guy whose mouth starts the trouble usually disappears when the punches fly.

It’s understandable to wonder why the Iranians behave so poorly when they have the world’s most fearsome military on their doorstep. It seems stupid to keep asking for smoke from the U.S. Air Force. But the reasons are simple: They do it because they can. They learn a lot from what we let them get away with. And they enjoy winding us up.

Rodents’ Revenge: Recently we brought you the story of how the Canadian province of Alberta eliminated its rat population and works to keep it that way. New York City isn’t so lucky. But that’s at least partly because the city’s rats and mice are adapting to human attempts to wipe them out, according to the New York Post. The Big Apple’s mice have grown effectively immune to the poisons most commonly used against them. And its rats, while still susceptible to poisons, have grown quite skilled at avoiding and even escaping traps. If New York wants to deal with the rodent menace, its approach will have to evolve, too. — Jack Butler

No one should come to New York to live unless he is willing to be lucky. Photo: Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

Don’t Have a Cow, Man: Meat lovers beware: the lone-star tick, which spreads alpha-gal syndrome, is expanding its territory. According to the Journal, due to a warming planet and growing numbers of white-tailed deer, the ticks are reaching further north and west, bringing the syndrome with them. According to one Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate, as many as 450,000 Americans could already have the red-meat allergy, which can also cause severe reactions to dairy and gelatin. Does this mean restaurants will finally start serving decent vegetarian options? — Emma Camp

Don’t Have a Cat, Man: It’s possible that 60 million Americans are infected by toxoplasma gondii, a protozoan parasite that primarly spreads to humans via contact with cat feces. The long-term effects of unreated toxoplasmosis can include confusion, vision loss and even severe cognitive decline. In other words, this single-cell organism can make you lose your mind. If you don’t wash your hands after changing the litter box, you may already be crazy. — M.H.

Kyle Smith

July 4, 1976, was pure exhilaration and, as it turned out, the last time American culture was truly overwhelmed by patriotic devotion.

No one will be writing columns about the semiquincentennial in 50 years. Or maybe even in 50 days.

Put the Drama Back in the Fourth of July 2:27 PM Most Americans don’t know the full history of the Founding. We think of the Fourth of July as a birthday, but the Declaration settled almost nothing. The truth is that July 4, 1776, was the starter pistol for a political and military marathon.



By D.G. Hart Read full story

In God We’ve Always Trusted 2:26 PM For all the ways in which the U.S. has been remade and reinvented across 250 years, its religious character endures not as a relic, but as a living force. The American connection to the Almighty has been constant since the founding.



By Zaki Cooper Read full story

The Radicals Inside the Tent Jun 25 Mainstream Democrats hope far-left insurgents will settle down after arriving in Washington. They’re in for an ugly surprise.



By James B. Meigs Read full story

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